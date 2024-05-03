MAXs Turtles All the Way Down Interviews at Black Carpet Featuring Isabel Merced, John Green and More

Delving Into Isabela Merced’s Empathetic Portrayal of Aza
In Turtles All The Way Down, Isabela Merced embodies the protagonist Aza with a sensitivity that resonates deeply, stemming from her own personal experiences.
I myself suffer from anxiety, and my brain works faster than my mouth. So, I just really related to her in that sense, Isabela shared during an interview. This profound personal connection adds a layer of authenticity to her portrayal.
Isabela Merced‘s insight on understanding her characters further illustrates her approach.
I always gravitate towards characters who are complex, characters who are going on a journey of self-discovery through the film, she explained, capturing the essence of Aza’s struggles in the movie.
John Green Reflects on the Film Adaptation
Author John Green, from whose novel the film is adapted, looks at the movie adaptation as not just a retelling but a personal exploration. Green has not shied away from expressing how personal themes within Turtles All The Way Down resonate with his experiences with OCD. This connection brings an undeniable depth to the story’s adaptation on screen.
Reflecting on the complexity of certain adaptations, Green noted,
Green’s thoughts on the film adaptation. His involvement as an executive producer helped steer the narrative to maintain its emotional and psychological depth.
The Creative Pulse Behind the Camera: Hannah Marks and Screenwriters
The screenplay, co-written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, was meticulously crafted to retain the novel’s integrity while translating its introspective nature onto the screen. Both screenwriters have been celebrated for their previous works and their ability to bring depth to teenage narratives.
Their teamwork is hinted at in anecdotes like when Berger moved into Aptaker’s LA apartment to work more closely on projects. This closeness in collaboration likely contributed considerably to the depth of detail seen in Turtles All The Way Down.
Audience and Critical Reception
The film has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike, particularly for its honest portrayal of mental health challenges through its central character, Aza. Scenes emphasizing Aza’s internal struggle, such as her conversation about health misconceptions with her friend Daisy, underline the movie’s commitment to authenticity.
Critics have lauded Isabela Merced’s performance and the film’s treatment of sensitive topics, noting that it does not shy away from exploring complex emotions and mental health accurately.