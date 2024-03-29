Max Boyens Expresses Regret to Tom Schwartz Over Katie Maloney Hookup

The Vanderpump Rules community has been buzzing since the revelation that Katie Maloney and Max Boyens, a former cast member, had a hookup that rattled the dynamics within their circle. Max Boyens, who was let go from the show in 2020 after past racially insensitive tweets came to light, found himself back in the spotlight of the reality series’ drama. The situation unfolded on-screen, with Brock Davies informing Tom Schwartz about his ex-wife’s actions with his friend Max.

Tom Schwartz Receives an Uncomfortable Call

Tom Schwartz’s reaction to the news was notably subdued, prompting Brock to comment on his calm demeanor. Jax Taylor probed further into how Schwartz handled the situation with Boyens. Schwartz shared, He actually called me like five days later and I could tell he felt so uncomfortable. They later met for lunch where Boyens expressed his regret, saying, Dude, I’m so sorry. Like, literally f–k alcohol. While Schwartz didn’t label Katie as the aggressor, he did suggest that there was a mutual interest at play during the incident.

Max Boyens Expresses Regret to Tom Schwartz Over Katie Maloney Hookup

Katie Maloney Clarifies Her Side

Katie Maloney weighed in on the matter to set the record straight. She dismissed any notion that she was pursuing Max, indicating that it was Boyens who was more flirtatious. The only reason this hookup became public knowledge was due to Scheana Shay’s tracking habits. Scheana’s watchful eye over her friends’ locations inadvertently exposed the tryst between Maloney and Boyens.

Max Boyens Expresses Regret to Tom Schwartz Over Katie Maloney Hookup

As the dust settles on this scandalous hookup, fans are left to ponder how this will affect the friendships and dynamics within Vanderpump Rules. Will apologies be enough to mend fences or has trust been irreparably broken? Only time will tell as we continue to watch the fallout unfold in future episodes.

