Matthew Macfadyen Reflects on Playing Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice

Before his Oscar-winning turn in HBO’s Succession, Matthew Macfadyen was perhaps best known to American viewers for his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride & Prejudice. Yet, in a candid interview with CBS Mornings, he confessed that this notable role wasn’t as enjoyable as one might think.
While discussing the nuances of his career with correspondent Anthony Mason, Macfadyen openly admitted,
I feel bad saying that. There were moments where I had a good time, but I wish I would have enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.
The British actor mentioned he often felt miscast and not quite up to the task of embodying the romantic hero,
I’m not dishy enough. But it worked out, he added modestly.
A Contrast in Roles
Macfadyen’s iconic role in Pride & Prejudice contrasts sharply with his more recent outing as Tom Wambsgans in Succession. Reflecting on this transition, he humorously noted,
Tom Wambsgans is a long way from Mr. Darcy. Clearly, the journey from Regency-era romance to modern corporate scheming has been both vast and varied for Macfadyen.
The 2005 Adaptation
The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel was directed by Joe Wright, marking his feature directorial debut. Keira Knightley starred opposite Macfadyen, delivering a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress at just 20 years old.
Pride & Prejudice was critically acclaimed, securing an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $121.6 million worldwide on a $28 million budget. With strong box office numbers and critical commendations, it remains a notable entry in early 2000s cinema.
Comparing Notes with Colin Firth
A curious tidbit about Macfadyen’s connection to the character of Mr. Darcy is his shared experience with Colin Firth. Firth famously played Darcy in the acclaimed 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, and the two actors later reunited in the 2021 war drama
Operation Mincemeat. When asked if they ever compared notes on playing such an iconic character, Macfadyen confirmed,
Yes, yes, yes. Exhaustively, extensively.
Reflections on Darcy’s Character
Interestingly, despite his feelings about his own performance, Macfadyen found Mr. Darcy to be a deeply sympathetic character. In a 2005 interview with Daily Mail ahead of the film’s release, he observed:
I find it heartbreaking that he’s seen as very haughty and proud – and he is those things — but he’s a young man who is still grieving for his parents.
The complexity of Darcy — combined with the dichotomous themes of pride and prejudice — provided both depth and challenge for Macfadyen:
I found that very interesting, and I found him very sympathetic. Such layers in characterization likely contributed to both the enduring appeal of Austen’s work and the success of this adaptation.
Follow Us