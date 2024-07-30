Matthew Macfadyen Reflects on His Regrets Playing Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice

Matthew Macfadyen, best known for his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in the 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, recently revealed surprising details about his experience on the set. While fans continue to admire his performance, the actor confessed during an interview on CBS Mornings that he didn’t enjoy his time playing the beloved character.

Macfadyen admitted, “I didn’t really [enjoy it],” following up with a bit of regret, “I feel bad saying that. There were moments I had a good time, but I wish I enjoyed it more. I wish I was less worried about it.”

Feeling Miscast

One reason behind his lackluster experience was feeling somewhat out-of-place in the role. Macfadyen reflected, “I felt a bit miscast, like, ‘I’m not dishy enough,'” though he concedes, “But it worked out.” Given the lasting affection fans have for his portrayal, it’s clear that many would disagree with his self-assessment.

An Iconic Role, Yet Unfulfilling

The candid revelation is striking considering how Macfadyen’s depiction of Mr. Darcy became one of his most memorable performances. Despite his mixed feelings about the role, he humorously noted, “Probably the most flattering thing that happens to me now is people say, ‘Were you Mr. Darcy?’ It’s a good 20 years later. So I think, ‘I can’t be aging that badly'”.

Success Beyond Darcy

Beyond Pride & Prejudice, Matthew Macfadyen found considerable acclaim for his work in HBO’s highly acclaimed series Succession. Playing Tom Wambsgans, he navigated the complex emotional landscape of a character living through what he describes as a fully-realized human and a unique animal in the show…living his own personal tragedy that overshadows everything. This performance earned him an Emmy and a BAFTA among other awards.

A Shift to Blockbuster Roles

With Succession now airing its final season, Macfadyen is set to transition into new ventures including an unspecified role in the highly anticipated Deadpool 3. Observers speculate that his extensive acting background will help him adapt smoothly to this new cinematic universe.

No matter how conflicted he may feel about his past roles, Matthew Macfadyen’s contributions to both period dramas and contemporary series are undeniable. His journey through iconic characters continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

