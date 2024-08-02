Matt Damon Turns Instigators Premiere Into Family Affair in New York

Published: 08:41 PM IST, July 31, 2024
Matt Damon turned the New York premiere of his upcoming Apple TV+ film, The Instigators, into a delightful family event. The 53-year-old Oscar-winner attended the debut at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night with his wife Luciana Barroso and their four daughters.
Damon was seen wearing a khaki suit paired with a crisp white T-shirt and matching sneakers, effortlessly blending formality with a touch of casual style. However, the spotlight shined brightly on the ladies accompanying him on the red carpet. Luciana, 47, looked stunning in a white dress and black heels, while their daughters – Isabella, 16; Gia, 14; Stella, 13; and Alexia, 24 – were elegantly dressed to support their father’s big night.
At the event, Damon expressed his gratitude towards his family, boasting
I’m so grateful to have all these girls here with me tonight to support me. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.
Affleck and Damon united for new project
Casey Affleck‘s role in convincing Damon to star in The Instigators cannot be overlooked. Affleck used Luciana Barroso to help persuade Damon for this project. They are not just co-stars; they share a long-standing professional relationship, working together on many projects over the years. In this latest film, Damon and Affleck portray Rory and Cobby respectively, reluctant partners who bond under dire circumstances.
The plot centers around struggling father Rory (Damon) and ex-convict Cobby (Affleck) as they find themselves on the run after a heist goes awry. They drag Rory’s therapist (played by Hong Chau) along for the ride as they evade police and criminals alike.
A star-studded cast adds to the excitement
The ensemble cast includes names like Paul Walter Hauser, Toby Jones, Ron Perlman, Jack Harlow, Michael Stuhlbarg, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina, and NFL legend Rob Gronkowski in a cameo role. Directed by Doug Liman of The Bourne Identity fame and written by Chuck MacLean and Casey Affleck, The Instigators promises thrilling action sequences alongside compelling character drama.
The cinematography captures all the beauty of a grey Boston winter it can offer while maintaining an intimate focus on its characters amidst city-wide chases and high-stakes tension.
This highly anticipated Apple Original film is set for theatrical release on August 2, 2024, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV Plus on August 9. Don’t miss this action-packed narrative that sees two characters trying to outmaneuver authorities in a race against time!
Follow Us