Matt Damon Praises Longtime Collaborators Ben and Casey Affleck

In an exclusive conversation, Matt Damon opened up about his long-standing collaboration with close friends Casey and Ben Affleck. Damon has frequently teamed up with the Affleck brothers, both in film writing and acting. Together, the trio has worked on iconic movies such as Good Will Hunting and more recently, Air.
An Enduring Creative Partnership
While attending the premiere of his latest movie, The Instigators, in New York on Wednesday (31 July), Damon described the Afflecks as «consistently incredible partners to work with», although he acknowledged that their creative synergy isn’t always smooth.
The Art of Creative Arguments
Damon admitted to having «creative arguments» with the Affleck brothers, which he finds healthy: “
We do get in creative arguments. Those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings don’t really get involved and our egos don’t get involved.
A Career Marked by Memorable Moments
Reflecting on their history together, it’s hard to overlook some standout times like when Damon discussed Good Will Hunting. This film marked a significant turning point in his career and earned him and Ben Affleck the Best Original Screenplay award in 1999.
The Impact of Their Work Together
Damon also starred alongside Casey Affleck in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven. One of his most memorable scenes comes from this movie, becoming a fan favorite. More recently, Casey appeared in Christopher Nolan’s highly praised Oppenheimer, adding another feather to their collective cap.
A Thoughtful Collaboration
Damon emphasized that he pays close attention when either Affleck brother strongly advocates for something. He recognizes that they all have their «blind spots creatively or otherwise» but values their opinions deeply: “
When I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it.
This thoughtful approach is part of the consistency that makes their partnership successful over two decades of influential filmmaking.
Follow Us