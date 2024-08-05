Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Reunite in The Instigators Heist Comedy

Not Quite the Dynamic Duo We Hoped For
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, long-time collaborators, appear together once more in the much-anticipated heist comedy The Instigators. With Ben Affleck taking up the production mantle, hopes were pinned high on this venture adding another gem to their illustrious association. Yet, despite the impressive star power and history between them, the film just doesn’t pack the punch one might expect.
Damon Counts His Blessings
At the New York premiere last Wednesday, Damon shared his joy over continuing his collaboration with Casey and Ben Affleck:
I think just 43 years into this friendship, it’s just the joy of doing what we love, but being able to do it together. It just doesn’t get any better than that.
A Trip Down Memory Lane
Damon expressed his comfort in filming back in Boston, calling it a homecoming:
It feels really familiar to go home. The sensibility there, the sense of humour is something that just comes naturally to us. And it’s just a really comfortable place, it feels like going home every time.
An Underwhelming Plot
The story’s glaring flaw lies in its lackluster script, which fails to fully engage or entertain. A critical scene showcases Damon’s character declaring, “For 32,000 dollars we can’t just sit here,” only for Affleck’s character to retort dryly: “You’re going to get shot in the face.” Though humorous in intention, lines like these fall flat amidst grander expectations set by their previous works.
Liman Revisits Familiar Territory
Doug Liman, who directs this film, reminisced about how working with Damon again brought back memories from their days of filming The Bourne Identity. He shared:
Even though 20 years had elapsed, it felt like it was yesterday that Matt and I were just starting to work together. So it’s amazing in a way how little has changed.
The Apple TV+ Release Strategy
The transition from cinema exclusivity to streaming reflects current industry trends. Premiering today before hitting Apple TV+ on August 9th aligns with this shift. As Ben Affleck noted positively:
I think Apple getting involved with filmmakers like Spike Jonze, Steve McQueen and Alfonso Cuaron can only elevate the film industry.
This move might signify a promising future for such collaborations despite any missteps along the way.
