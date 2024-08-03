Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone Join Citadel Season 2

Big news for fans of Citadel and What We Do in the Shadows! The highly anticipated second season of Citadel just got even more exciting as it welcomes new additions to its cast.
Deadline reports that actors Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone have joined the series developed by the Russo Brothers. These new episodes will delve into principal photography later this year, with Joe Russo himself directing an undisclosed number of chapters. While details about their specific roles remain under wraps, their addition promises to add unpredictability to the plot.
Matt Berry’s Alluring Roles
Matt Berry, renowned for portraying Leslie Cravensworth in the irreverent comedy What We Do in the Shadows, has been a staple of the show across its six seasons. His unique performance has cemented him as a beloved character among fans. Additionally, Berry made an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, adding another sci-fi credit to his eclectic career.
Gabriel Leone’s Stellar Transition
While Berry was busy with his vampire crew, Gabriel Leone captivated audiences as Alfonso de Portago in Michael Mann’s Ferrari. His strong portrayal of an ambitious young racing driver sent ripples through the film community, marking him as an actor to watch. Now, he’s set to take on larger projects with his role in the Prime Video series.
A Returning Cast with Notable Talent
Joining the returning cast of Citadel, which includes
Richard Madden, known for playing Mason Kane, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, viewers can expect an electrifying mix. Moreover, established stars like Stanley Tucci will be back, adding gravitas to the gripping narrative already established in Season 1.
The global spy thriller created by Josh Applebaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil heads into its sophomore season after a stellar debut. Season one captivated audiences worldwide, thanks to its impressive direction by Joe Russo and powerful performances from its leading cast.
The Broadening ‘Citadel’ Universe
The resounding success has spurred Prime Video to explore international spins on this captivating tale. One such project is titled Citadel: Diana, anticipated to capture audiences later this year. Meanwhile, Lesley Manville‘s presence further amplifies the stakes and depth for the upcoming season.
The exact release date for Season 2 remains under wraps, but its expanding universe and dynamic casting decisions keep it firmly on fans’ radars. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to seeing another chapter unfold.
