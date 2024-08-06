Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone Join Citadel Season 2 Cast

by

Matthew Berry—widely known for his dynamic role in What We Do In The Shadows—and Gabriel Leone, fresh from performing in Ferrari, have been chosen as recurring cast members for the second season of Prime Video’s Citadel.

Returning star-studded ensemble includes Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Additionally, Jack Reynor joins the cast bringing a fresh face to the series.

Citadel Rooted in Global Stories

Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone Join Citadel Season 2 CastCitadel crafts a global narrative thanks to the Russo Brothers’ AGBO production, tracing spy agency Citadel and their adversary, Manticore. This complex story is capturing audience worldwide.

Production Timeline Revealed

The production for Season 2 kicks off this year with Joe Russo confirmed as director. The creative team boasts Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, with David Weil as showrunner and executive producer.

A Streaming Giant’s Success Story

The first season, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, achieved notable success. Season one became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth globally, mere 24 days post-release.

Diverse Talent Joins Citadel’s Ranks

Matt Berry, cherished for his work on FX’s What We Do In The Shadows, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, comes on board. Berry’s prior accolades include a BAFTA win for his co-created show, Toast of London. With significant voice roles in Fox’s Krapopolis and the anticipated Warner Bros.’s production of The Cat in The Hat, he is represented by CAA and UK’s B-Side Management.

Brazillian Star Rides High With New Projects

Brazilian actor Gabriel Leone gained immense recognition with the Brazilian Amazon Original series, Dom. Recently seen in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, sharing screens with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, he now headlines Netflix’s miniseries Senna, portraying F1 legend Ayrton Senna. Leone will soon appear in Aly Muritiba’s film Barba Ensopada De Sangue. His representation spans CAA, Thruline, Ilana Brakarz Agenciados in Brazil, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Pivotal Performances Drive Citadel’s Narrative Forward

Pivotal performances particularly from leads like Priyanka Chopra Jonas ensure longevity. Chopra embodies Nadia Sinh—her action scenes tightly woven into the series’ drama has been lauded. Joe Russo remarked: Priyanka is really gifted physically… her character drives much of the action throughout the series.

