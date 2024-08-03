Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone Join Citadel for an Exciting Season Two

Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone have officially joined the cast of Citadel, adding significant depth to the highly anticipated second season. The series, developed by the Russo Brothers, follows elite agents working to maintain global stability. Deadline reports that new episodes will commence principal photography later this year, with Joe Russo directing an undisclosed number of chapters.

The characters portrayed by Berry and Leone are currently shrouded in mystery. However, judging from the thrilling first season of Citadel, their inclusion promises even more unpredictable action. With a global agency at its core, Prime Video continues to expand a series that’s quickly becoming a major franchise.

Matt Berry is well-known for his comedic role as Leslie Cravensworth in What We Do in the Shadows. Across six seasons, he’s captivated fans with his performance as part of a vampire group attempting to coexist in Staten Island. Before this latest casting news, Berry appeared in The Book of Boba Fett, enriching the Star Wars timeline post-Mandalorian era.

Gabriel Leone’s recent work includes his portrayal of Alfonso de Portago in Michael Mann’s Ferrari. The film zeroes in on the personal and professional challenges faced by Enzo Ferrari, adding more prestige to Leone’s already impressive resume. Now, he steps into a pivotal role for Citadel’s next chapter.

Citadel’s Expansive Universe

The first season starred Richard Madden as Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, two skilled agents whose memories were wiped after narrowly escaping with their lives. As they navigate their lost identities, the prime focus remains on rebuilding the enigmatic spy organization. Madden noted in an interview:

‘Citadel’ has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that’s what drew me to it. It’s not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically and how they dance together.
The success of Citadel’s debut season has prompted Prime Video to develop several spinoffs set worldwide. One such project is Citadel: Diana, expected to premiere later this year.

Meet the Directors

The Russo Brothers continue to utilize their considerable reputation to shape Citadel. After blockbuster hits like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, their influence on budgets and production is notable:

Thanks to the incredible box-office success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo have earned a lot of leeway when it comes to budgets.
A Look Into Production Challenges

The upcoming second season has already experienced some hurdles, leading to significant reshoots. However, these efforts point towards better refining the show’s exhilarating narrative. With Stanley Tucci reprising his role as Bernard Orlick and Lesley Manville also returning, fans can anticipate more twists and suspenseful moments ahead.

A concrete release date for Citadel’s second season is yet to be announced by Prime Video. Stay updated here for more news and developments regarding this thrilling series.

