Master Yoda’s 15 Life Lessons

Most of us met Master Yoda in 1980 in The Empire Strikes Back. Since then, Yoda has become a respected and loved role model and taught us many things through several movies and TV series. Of course, with his wisdom behind his cuteness…
1. There Is No Such Thing As Trying
”Do or do not; there is no try.”
When he becomes Luke Skywalker’s guide, he stresses that when one embarks upon something, he should give his hundred percent to it. So, there is no such thing as trying; you either do it or not.
2. Know What You’re Afraid Of
”Named must your fear be before banish it you can.”
Yoda teaches us that we shouldn’t run away from our fears. We must face them and fully comprehend what we’re afraid of to eliminate them.
3. You Have To Rest Your Mind To Understand What’s Going On
”You will know (the good from the bad) when you are calm, at peace.”
One should ease his mind to comprehend what’s wrong and good. We shouldn’t rush into decisions. First, we have to take a rest and think thoroughly.
4. Give Your Best
”A Jedi must have the deepest commitment, the most serious mind.”
We should give our most total to the thing we’re doing. We have to be mindful, and we shouldn’t think of other stuff while we’re doing the thing. In short, we better focus on what we’re doing now.
5. Always Be Ready For Surprises
”Difficult to see, always in motion is the future….”
Life is always packed with surprises. Nobody can guess what lies ahead. That’s why we should understand that our plans may not always go as expected.
6. You Should Be The One To Decide For Yourself
”Your path you must decide.”
The life you’re living is only yours. So, it would be best if you didn’t let others intervene. You ought to be the leader of your life. You have to do what you believe to be correct, no matter what people say.
7. Learn To Let Go
”Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose.”
It may not be easy to accept, but life is a one-person journey. So, we must learn to live without the ones we love for our own sake. Also, being attached to someone or something may end up hurting us.
8. Not Everything We Know Is Right
”You must unlearn what you have learned.”
We should always be ready to change our perceptions when necessary. And we must remind ourselves that not everything we know is accurate; we can be incorrect too.
9. Death Is Natural
”Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the Force. Mourn them, do not.”
As Yoda says, Death is a natural part of life; everybody will die eventually. So, we have to deal with it. Instead of turning our back to life, we better be thankful to know the loved ones who passed away.
10. We Learn From Our Failures
”The greatest teacher failure is.”
We can’t learn anything without making mistakes. But knowing what you do wrong and your weaknesses is the best guide to achieving something.
11. Have Patience
”Patience you must have, my young padawan.”
We all need to be patient to reach a goal. Almost nothing in life comes easily. We need to learn to wait.
12. You Get What You Give
”…you will only find what you bring in.”
Life gives you what you give to life. If you’re grumpy, don’t expect others to smile. If you’re selfish, don’t expect others to be generous.
13. Don’t Underestimate Kids
”Truly wonderful the mind of a child is.”
Children can look at life from a different, more pure perspective than us. We need to see them as equal to us and listen to what they say.
14. Always Find Ways To Be Peaceful
”Wars do not make one great.”
Life will be better if you learn to forgive and compromise. Don’t forget that fighting doesn’t only hurt the ones against us; we will also get hurt.
15. Appearance Can Be Misleading
”Size matters not.”
Master Yoda is very small, and he looks old and weak. But he is one of the most powerful characters in Star Wars. So, we must conclude that we can’t judge people by their looks.