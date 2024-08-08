Massive Leaks of Netflix’s 2024 Anime Slate Include Major Titles

Netflix’s 2024 slate of anime shows has reportedly suffered a major breach. Full episodes of Dandadan, Terminator Zero, Ranma ½, and Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain appeared on social media and torrent websites. This significant leak was first identified through low-resolution clips with watermarks and timestamps posted online.
The leak includes content from Netflix’s Terminator Zero, appearing online weeks before its expected release on August 29. This adaptation spans two critical periods: the war-torn future of 2022 and pivotal 1997, when Skynet achieves self-awareness. Recently, the full trailer showcased Sonoya Mizuno as Eiko and a stellar cast including Timothy Olyphant and Rosario Dawson.
Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World Season 3 didn’t escape this leak epidemic. Debuting months ahead of its scheduled release in October 2024, the episode carried watermarks indicating it was obtained from Japan Expo 2024 held in July.
The anime community is abuzz with reactions to these leaks. Chibi Reviews exclaimed,
This might be the biggest leaking disaster in anime history. I’ve never seen anything like this. Meanwhile, Nicholas Light tweeted,
People saying ‘360p’.. that’s not the point lol. It’s crazy what’s happened this week. These aren’t just some random Anime either; they’re probably the biggest of the year coming out.
Netflix isn’t alone in facing such breaches; Crunchyroll experienced major leaks including episodes from popular titles like Re:Zero Season 3. Initially identified from online data-sharing platforms like Twitter and 4chan, these leaks have seriously disrupted planned releases.
