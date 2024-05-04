Masked Singer Reveals Beets as Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard with Detailed Clues

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 11, Episode 9 of The Masked Singer, ‘Group B Finals: Soundtrack of My Life Night’, which aired May 1 on Fox.
For years, the panelists on The Masked Singer have thrown out names like Corey Feldman, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken while trying to figure out what celebrities were disguised on stage. This week, finally, some familiar names turned out to be accurate.
The Masked Singer unveiled the latest celebrities to be revealed on Wednesday night’s Group B finale, with Feldman appearing as the Seal and the duo of Studdard/Aiken performing as the Beets.
Feldman shared his thoughts publicly after his reveal.
For about 25 years, there was this kind of dark age where nobody really wanted to admit that my music was a real thing or that it existed or that I was doing it on a full capacity, he told Variety. It felt like an overdue recognition – not just for his voice being identified but for his entire musical career.
As for Studdard and Aiken, the American Idol alumns who had toured last year to mark the 20th anniversary of their landmark season on the show, The Masked Singer provided a fresh challenge. Studdard commented on their experience in costumes,
The challenge was trying not to fall on your face, explaining the difficulty imposed by the bulky costumes that barely allowed them to see.
A Surprise for Some But Not for All
Aiken revealed his son quickly figured out his father’s involvement when hearing their voices. Ruben opened his mouth, and straightaway his identity clicked for Aiken’s son. Yet he exclaimed with humor:
We watched the first week that we were on, and as soon as Ruben opened his mouth, my son was like, ‘Uncle Ruben!’ There was no mistaking the famed voices covered under those masks.
The reviewing panel had varied guesses prior to unveiling; Ken Jeong thought it could be K-ci and Jojo while Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg named Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet among other faulty guesses. The real surprise lay in witnessing two prominent vocal talents team up in such a unique format, breaking away from their usual musical performances.
Journey to Unmasking During Soundtrack of My Life Night
The Group B participants began with Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life‘, setting an enthusiastic tone for the evening. The surprises continued with unmasking Corey Feldman as Seal before facing off Gumball vs. Beets in a melodious battle, where they delivered their renditions of ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life‘ by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Ultimately, Beets performed ‘One Moment in Time‘ by Whitney Houston which shocked both audience and judges alike by its raw emotional weight reflecting on their new lives as fathers highlighted in their clue package.