Marvel’s R-rated Films Break Box Office Records

R-rated movies have historically pushed boundaries, both creatively and financially. Today, we’re diving into the adrenaline-pumping world of these record-breaking films and their jaw-dropping opening weekends.

Deadpool and Wolverine shatter records

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine set new benchmarks last weekend with an astonishing $444.1M worldwide and $211M domestic. These numbers surpassed the previous R-rated title holder, Deadpool from 2016, which earned $264M WW in comparable markets excluding China and $132.4M domestic.

Biggest global opening since Avatar The Way of Water

In addition, this is the highest domestic opening ever for both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Reynolds previously held this record with Deadpool‘s $132.4M. Meanwhile, Jackman’s highest was from X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006, which earned $102.7M.

Shawn Levy sets a personal best

The director Shawn Levy also broke his previous record with this latest film. His earlier high was Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, which had a $54.1M domestic opening.

Lion King dethroned

This debut also became the highest July opening weekend ever at the domestic box office, eclipsing the previous benchmark set by The Lion King (2019), which garnered $191.8M.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe marches on

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its dominance as the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, now amassing $30 billion across 34 titles. This latest release marks the 34th consecutive MCU film to debut at No. 1 at the domestic box office.

A pivotal year for blockbusters

This film also marks the highest domestic opening weekend of 2024 and the highest since Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s December 2021 release, which opened to $260.1M.

Top-ranking superhero movie debuts

The movie now stands as the 6th highest domestic opening weekend ever and holds the 4th highest superhero opening weekend, only trailing behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War.

A powerful third installment

This is also the second-highest opening for a third installment in any series, just behind Avengers: Endgame.

