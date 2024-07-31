Martha Stewart Documentary to Open Hamptons International Film Festival

The upcoming 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) is set to kick off on October 4th with a documentary that delves into the life of the iconic lifestyle mogul, Martha Stewart. The film, titled “Martha.”, is directed by R.J. Cutler, known for his works like “Belushi” and “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”
Exploring Martha Stewart’s Life
This Netflix-produced documentary features
candid interviews with Stewart and tracks her multi-decade career extensively. Initiating her journey in 1976 by opening a catering business, Stewart soon published her first book, “Martha Stewart Entertaining,” in 1982 to immense success.
The documentary touches upon key milestones such as her collaboration with Kmart in 1987 to create a line of stylish but affordable merchandise, launching the Martha Stewart Living magazine in 1991, and debuting the Martha Stewart Living TV show in 1993—a series that would cement her status as a household name.
The Director Behind “Martha.”
Cutler’s past works have been multifaceted and revealing looks at their subjects. As the president and executive vice-president of This Machine Filmworks, Cutler, along with Smith, has directed acclaimed titles like The September Issue, Big Vape: The Rise & Fall of Juul, and The World According to Dick Cheney.
Spotlight on Daytime Revolution
Another noteworthy documentary at HIFF is Erik Nelson’s “Daytime Revolution.” This film revisits a remarkable week in 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show. During this time, they handpicked diverse guests from musician Chuck Berry to comedian George Carlin.
It’s become a cliché that Woodstock was the defining moment of the counterculture, but when I watched these broadcasts in their entirety, I realized that… this week in 1972 …was as far as the counterculture would ever get.
This period provided a snapshot of the countercultural movement and a blueprint for contemporary social issues.
A Glimpse at Other Highlights
The festival will also feature Kenneth Cole’s documentary titled “The Man with Sole.” Additionally, comedies like “Bad Shabbos, which garnered attention at Tribeca, and “Christmas at Miller’s Point, promise to add flair to the event. More additions are expected to be announced soon.
The diversity and depth of featured topics at HIFF this year indicate an engaging lineup for attendees. To find out more about the festival’s schedule and screenings, visit Hamptons International Film Festival.
