Martha Stewart Documentary to Kick Off Hamptons Film Festival

A documentary about Martha Stewart will open the Hamptons International Film Festival on October 4th.

Renowned filmmaker R.J. Cutler, famous for the Anna Wintour doc, The September Issue, brings his lens to the life of Martha Stewart in this highly anticipated film.

There’s already some buzz about potential backstage drama. Cutler’s past works, such as The September Issue, didn’t always cast their subjects in the most favorable light. However, Martha Stewart has proven her resilience time and again, having bounced back stronger than ever after her sensational imprisonment in 2004. Her resilience and ability to transform challenges into successes are a testament to her enduring legacy.

Stewart’s unique friendship with Snoop Dogg adds another intriguing layer to her story, one that Cutler is keen to explore. In fact, Stewart’s and Snoop Dogg’s collaboration has been a media sensation, showcasing her versatility and appeal across different audiences.

Other High-Profile Documentaries

The festival isn’t just about Martha. Erik Nelson’s Daytime Revolution will take audiences back to February 1972, depicting the week when John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted the syndicated Mike Douglas Show. The guest list included a fascinating mix of iconic musicians like Chuck Berry and comedian George Carlin.

An Array of Comedic Films

The festival also boasts two much-talked-about comedies: Bad Shabbos, a hit at Tribeca, and the delightful holiday-themed Christmas at Miller’s Point.

Mark Your Calendar

The Hamptons International Film Festival promises an exciting lineup this year, with a mix of thought-provoking documentaries and light-hearted films. For more information on the event and screenings, visit www.hamptonsfilmfest.org.

