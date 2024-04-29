Marla Adams, Emmy Winner and Beloved Star of The Young and the Restless, Passes Away at 85

Beloved Soap Opera Icon Marla Adams Passes Away at 85
The entertainment world mourns the loss of Marla Adams, a revered figure in soap opera history, who has died at the age of 85. Best known for her role as Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless, Marla’s enduring presence on television has left an indelible mark on her fans and colleagues alike.
A Look Back at Marla’s Illustrious Career
Born on August 28, 1938, in Ocean City, New Jersey, Marla Adams embarked on a remarkable journey in the arts. Her passion for acting was ignited early, bolstered by her success in local beauty pageants and a formal education at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Marla’s career commenced on Broadway before she ventured into the broader realms of television and film, sharing the screen with icons like Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass.
Over the years, Marla graced various beloved shows including The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, and guest episodes on series such as The Golden Girls and Hart to Hart. In 1968 she rose to prominence with her role as Belle Clemens on The Secret Storm, and later captivated millions as Dina on Y&R— a role she nurtured over nearly four decades.
Marla’s Groundbreaking Storyline on Alzheimer’s Impact
Marla Adams’ portrayal of dementia in Y&R was a significant highlight of her career. This storyline resonated deeply with audiences, showcasing not just her acting prowess but also raising awareness about Alzheimer’s disease. Through Dina’s character, viewers were provided a poignant look into the struggles faced by those affected by this illness.
In 2021, this powerful performance earned Marla her first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, a deserved recognition after decades of influential work.
Tributes Pour In for Marla
The news of Marla’s passing has prompted an outpouring of love and remembrance from fans and fellow actors alike. Co-star Eileen Davidson shared,
Marla will be missed. What a great honor to work with her in the storyline where Dina had Alzheimer’s. Love you Marla.Beth Maitland expressed profound grief stating,
The earth stopped turning for a moment when my Marla passed to eternity. Rest now, my Muti and soar with the angels.
Remembering a Legendary Figure
Survived by her two children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild,
Marla Adams leaves behind not just a legacy of compelling performances but also a family mourning their beloved matriarch.