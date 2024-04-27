Marla Adams Dies at 85, Celebrated for Decades of Daytime Drama

Marla Adams, celebrated for her portrayal of Dina Abbott Mergeron on The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 85. The news was confirmed by Matt Kane, the director of media and talent for Y&R, announcing her death in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Career Beginnings and Early Acclaim
Adams started her distinguished career on Broadway in 1958, performing with theater icons Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne in The Visit. This early exposure to the limelight paved the way for her role as June, the high school best friend of Natalie Wood’s character in Elia Kazan’s Splendor in the Grass (1961).
Decades on Daytime TV
In the world of daytime drama, Adams first shone as Belle Clemens on CBS’ The Secret Storm, from 1968 until its conclusion in 1974. Her performance was so riveting that she once described her character as a “good bitch” during a 2016 interview. However, it was in 1982 when she joined The Young and the Restless and embarked on what would become a legendary journey as Dina Abbott Mergeron, a character she would inhabit intermittently over nearly four decades.
In reflecting on her career, Adams noted the profound impact of being reintroduced to Y&R by head writer-producer Sally Sussman in 2017, who brought her character back with Alzheimer’s disease.
I remember when [Sussman told me], ‘I’m going to bring you back on The Young and the Restless, but you’ve got Alzheimer’s,’ and I said, ‘What!? You’re bringing me back so you can kill me off?’ And she said, ‘Oh no, it’ll be about a year.’ That dissolved into four years, Adams shared in a poignant recollection.
A Legacy Celebrated
The culmination of her portrayal was emotionally impactful, demonstrating a gradual unraveling that deeply moved viewers and critics alike, earning her a Daytime Emmy in 2021 posthumously. Josh Griffith, executive producer and head writer for Y&R, expressed admiration for her dedication:
We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on [the show], he stated.
Born on August 28, 1938, in Ocean City, New Jersey—Adams’ charm and skill were evident early on as she garnered local pageant titles before honing her craft at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Marla Adams leaves behind a legacy rich with dramatic complexity and heartfelt performances. She is survived by her children Gunnar and Pam; grandchildren Gefjon and Stone; and great-grandson Remi. As the soap opera community mourns her loss, her indelible mark on television history remains undeniable.