Mark Your Calendars for an Exciting Week Starting May 13

Essential Viewing for the Week Ahead

The entertainment slate for the week of May 13th is chock-full with must-watch television and crucial sports updates, ensuring you’ll be glued to your screens.

Days of Our Lives Peaks With High Drama

This week, the citizens of Salem are embroiled in intense developments. Chad discovers Abigail’s journal, sparking a powerful episode about secrets after death on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Xander has crafted something unique: a romantic scavenger hunt designed to surprise Sarah. The story shows both the charm and cleverness of Xander, potentially taking a significant turn by the week’s end.

New Athletic Hypes with Peter Lazarus Insights

In the world of sports, interest is sharply peaking. Peter Lazarus recently noted, Demand is strong. Conversations are strong. We’re seeing more and more people move into sports. As we march toward the upfront, we see all the narratives being about live events — big-time sporting events — all the things we’ve been talking about, but it seems to be amplified right now. This reflects in upcoming sports-centered content across networks.

NBC Upfront: A Forecast of Entertainment

The NBC Upfront on May 13th, held at Radio City Music Hall, has almost hit capacity. They’re coming off a spectacularly sold-out Kentucky Derby, promising a thrilling preview of new shows and season continuations.

Fan Reactions to Legacy Characters

Fan emotions run high following plot twists in popular series such as Days of Our Lives, where legacy characters face life-threatening situations that have led to threatened boycotts over story decisions.

Celebrity Moments on Family Feud with Steve Harvey

A light-hearted escape, Steve Harvey continues to entertain on Celebrity Family Feud. A viral moment featuring Rylan Towns has been making rounds for its unexpected hilarity.

A Look at Mike Tyson’s Concerning Health Signals

Sports icon Mike Tyson’s health has been a topic gripping many fans. Tyson has remarked on his own podcast about his health insights which keeps public intrigue piqued about his condition and future in boxing.

Steve Delikson
