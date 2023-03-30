With a resume as impressive as his, it’s no surprise that Mark Dasascos has become quite the big deal. Not only is he an actor, director, and TV personality, but he’s also a martial artist. For the most part, he’s best known as “The Chairman” on Food Network’s Iron Chef America. But the star is pretty much an all-rounder when it comes to showbiz.
For over 40 years, he’s been serving us talent, versatility, and a ton of personality. But, despite his popularity, Dacascos exposes little about his personal life, interests, and family. With that in mind, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Mark Dacascos.
1. His Was Never Meant To Play Zero in John Wick 3
While he played Zero with that signature Mark Dacascos prowess, the star wasn’t meant to take such a central role. Sure, he would have been in the film, but he was meant to be more of a secondary character. However, last-minute changes saw him rise to the ranks as the primary antagonist.
Altogether, Dacascos acknowledged that taking on a significant role on such short notice is challenging. Still, his experience in martial arts made it easy for him to adjust quickly. Even more, his acting skills really shone through.
2. He’s Been In Competitions Since He Was A Child
Besides being exceptionally good at acting, Dacascos was always a force to reckon with since he was a child. He took part in many Kung Fu championships while growing up, and for the most part, he came out on top. Perhaps, his sustained resilience in the art has a lot to do with the fact that he learned it quite early on in his life.
3. His Wife Played A Role In His Love For Iron Chef
Before he became the host of the American cook, show Iron Chef, Mark Dacascos’ wife already made him a believer. She was an avid fan of the Japanese version, so naturally, he joined her. So, it’s safe to say, he was already quite the fanboy before the opportunity to work on the show presented itself. Nothing quite hits the spot like being on a show you practically follow bumper to bumper. In that regard, Dacascos is quite a lucky man.
4. He Learned Martial Arts From His Parents
Dacascos’ unmatched mastery of martial arts has everything to do with his teachers. In this case, his teachers were his parents. In a nutshell, the star’s parents were already martial arts instructors when he was born. As such, it was a no-brainer that he would eventually learn the craft.
On is own, Dacascos developed an early liking for the sport. Even more, his father was his favorite teacher, from whom he learned the famous Won Hop Kendo style.
5. He Transformed His Fighting Moves Into A Dance
Let’s start by saying that Dacascos is no professional dancer, but he’s not afraid to put himself out there. In fact, when he competed on the 9th season of the show, Dancing With The Stars, he wowed audiences with a unique display. More specifically, he somehow integrated his Kung Fu moves into huis routine. It was a bold move that further demonstrated his ability to adapt to different acting demands.
6. Mark Dacascos Is Also A Director
It appears there is no limit to what Dacascos can do in the filming industry. Other than proving himself in front of the camera and enjoying the real events he brings to life – he has shown his ability to take a backseat as a director. His film Showdown in Manila has drawn significant recognition since its release in 2016, confirming he is as good in this trade as in the acting itself.
7. He’s Married To An Actress
When it comes to his personal and family life, it’s clear that Dascascos isn’t the oversharing type. For the most part, his private life remains private. It’s altogether quite impressive, seeing as he married someone who was already in view of the public eye. Remember his co-star, Julie Condra, in the Crying Freeman? Well, the two have been hitched since 1998 and have three children together.
8. Only One Of His Kids Is Interested In Martial Arts
Despite the fact that it was a no-brainer for him to learn martial arts, his two sons don’t share his sentiments. Instead, it’s his daughter who’s developed a liking for martial arts so far. So, at the moment, only one of his children has any interest in following in his footsteps.
9. He Believes Martial Arts Is More Than Kicking And Punching
Since learning martial arts from his parent, Mark Dacascos has gone on to teach himself many other fighting styles. Though these skills have made him well sought out as an actor and TV personality, he’s learned quite a lot while building them. According to the star, his knowledge of martial arts has transformed him into a disciplined, grounded, and focused individual in his day-to-day life.
10. Mark Dacascos Is A Fan Of Live Performances
In this day and age, where anything can be streamed online, it’s interesting to know that people are not lost to the appeal of live performances. Altogether, the star loves the authenticity of live performances. In fact, he considers them seamless because there’s no room to hide. Spoiler alert – he is working on blending his martial arts and Shakespeare to bring this concept live on the stage.
