Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Leads Jurassic World in New Era Overtaking Chris Pratt

A New Face in the Jurassic World Franchise

There’s a new human entering the Jurassic World franchise, and he’s set to make quite an entrance! Per Deadline, actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, best known for his roles in The Magnificent Seven and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer, has taken on a starring role in the upcoming film. Details about his character are currently under wraps, but joining him will be Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey in what promises to be another thrilling installment directed by Gareth Edwards.

Severing Ties with Previous Stars

The new movie aims to diverge from the previous trilogy, choosing instead to carve out a fresh storyline without bringing back past cast members like Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard. The absence of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill further marks this installment as a true reboot focusing on new tales surrounding the ever-fascinating dinosaurs.

An Intriguing Shift Under Edwards’ Direction

Edwards is expected to dive into pre-production and bring a completely fresh perspective to the prehistoric era in Jurassic World. Gareth Edwards’ approach signals a transformative change for the franchise, promising fans a new flavor of dino-action. The script, penned by David Koepp, is anticipated to launch this narrative detour while retaining the core allure—humans escaping from these awe-inspiring, yet terrifying creatures.

Financial Legacy of the Franchise

Though box office returns have varied with each sequel, both Jurassic World (2015) and its follow-ups, Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Dominion (2022), surpassed $1 billion globally. Combined with the original trilogy’s success from 1993 to 2001, the franchise’s cumulative gross now exceeds $6 billion. The financial benchmark set by Pratt’s installments might be challenging to surpass for Garcia-Rulfo but is not entirely unattainable.

A Comparative Lens on Star Power

While Chris Pratt has undeniably elevated every project he’s been part of—a fact underscored by significant box office figures—the inclusion of Scarlett Johansson could attract a different demographic. Meanwhile, Garcia-Rulfo’s addition signals a bold move towards revitalization. As we shift from familiar faces to fresher talents, it’s about whether this new ensemble can pull audiences back into theaters.

The Future Beckons With Anticipation

The next Jurassic World film is set for a July 2, 2025 release date. Filming begins soon across scenic UK locations and Malta—each sure to add spectacular vistas to our dinosaur-fueled fantasies. Universal’s decision to take a fresh direction while retaining some iconic elements—the heart-pounding chase scenes and epic conflicts—speaks volumes about their commitment to both innovation and legacy.

The upcoming years will undoubtedly be pivotal as more developments unfold. We’ll keep you posted on all things Jurassic as they stomp into our radar!

