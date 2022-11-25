Manifest’s First Part of Season 4 Is Out! Will It Tie All the Loose Ends?

Fans of Manifest have experienced quite a roller coaster of emotions, from enjoying a breathtaking season 3 finale to the sudden, shocking news that NBC had no plans of filming the fourth season of the show. Netflix’s declaration of the intention to take up the mantle and complete the remarkable story turned their dismay to euphoria, leaving many fans looking forward to seeing how the plot will roll out with a new master in control. Some went as far as recognizing Netflix as their white knight for turning their wishes into reality. Well, the wait is no more. Netflix has released the first ten episodes of the season out of the planned 20, and viewers can’t help binge-watching it. So, after all the wait, will manifest season 4 tie all the loose ends?
Season 3 Left Cliffhangers Fans Could Not Take Lightly
From the word go, Manifest kept its fans hooked, longing for the next episode, perhaps, a season. It was like a drug one couldn’t get enough of as the events unfolded, twists emerged, and the plot became even more complicated. However, there was a consensus among the viewers that the suspense-filled season left so many unanswered questions and filled individuals with a curiosity that only the transition to the next season could quench. Even the predictions by YouTube analysts couldn’t come close to tempering the quest for this show’s renewal.
It would have been heartbreaking for the cast and the fans to leave everything hanging as it did in season 3. Now that the new episodes are already streaming on Netflix, it’s time to follow and see how everything plays out in this anticipated season. Spoiler alert! The show picks up from where it left off. Don’t be in a hurry, though. It doesn’t disclose the answers to all our queries outrightly. As we all know the workings of Jeff Rake, he is not the kind of creator to kill the thrill out of a show that fasts. In any case, we could be in for more unforeseen turns. Amid all these speculations, the only concern is, will the fourth season live up to Rake’s vision plotted in a six-season show before we finally wrap things up for good?
Returning and Missing Personalities, Plus New Entrants on the Show
It was expected that the time lost before the renewal of the Manifest would have some repercussions on who would be coming back or leaving the series. It’s been over a year since NBC released season 3, and the shortening of the show from six to cap it out at four seasons will undoubtedly require time jumps to maintain the chronological approach used by Rake to bring the story full-circle finally. We are fortunate only a few individuals we’d expect to find in the new season will be missing, and understandable considering the events so far. Grace Stone, starred by Athena Karkanis, will not be present owing to her brutal death, while a new boy star in the making, Ty Doran, will replace the charming Jack Messina, as Cal Stone, all grown and up to the changing times. However, our main characters are here to stay, including Michael Stone as Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas as Ben Stone. That tells you the show is still in the groove.
What Do We Expect to See in Season 4 of Manifest?
Although neither Netflix nor Rake has preempted the fine details, the official trailer gives up enough information to know that the first part is action-packed and full of drama. It takes us through the journeys of the passengers aboard flight 828 as they try to uncover the life complications and their true purpose in the story. The emerging conflicts, callings, and struggle to save families and friends lead us to one central objective, saving the world from a looming apocalypse. The viewers and the cast await a surprise when the story suddenly stumbles on the hidden truths. Everyone might have had it all wrong, and it’s time to unpack the mysteries of the flight and, perhaps, save the world!
As we enjoy Manifest season 4, the only downside is that we have to wait a wee bit longer until Netflix announces the second part’s release date. It means we have to brace for that nerve-racking mid-season break. The good thing is that this time around, we are sure no shocking news will break our hearts since Netflix will surely come up with a desirable date.