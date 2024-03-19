The Apple TV+ miniseries Manhunt and its talented cast chronicles the aftermath of President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination on April 15, 1865. While the assassination is one of America’s most popular and referenced historical events, little is widely known about its immediate outcome and effect. The Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller, which premiered on March 15, 2024, has already received high critical reviews.
Created by screenwriter and producer Monica Beletsky, the Manhunt miniseries is based on and adapted from James L. Swanson’s New York Times book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Focusing on the events immediately after the assassination, Manhunt follows President Abraham Lincoln’s Secretary of War and dear friend Edwin Stanton‘s quest to bring the Confederate sympathizer and assassinator, John Wilkes Booth, to face justice. These are Manhunt’s top cast and the historical characters they portray.
Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton
The undeniable star of the show is English stage and screen actor Tobias Menzies. The actor joins the Manhunt cast in the lead role as President Abraham Lincoln‘s Secretary of War, Edwin Staton. While there are a few discrepancies in the show’s historical accuracy, Staton was undoubtedly a beloved friend of the President. One notable difference is that Tobias Menzies’ portrayal is not bearded like the actual Edwin Staton.
Nevertheless, Edwin Staton is desperately committed to finding John Wilkes Booth and understanding his motives for the assassination. Tobias Menzies is not a stranger to television audiences. Since his TV debut in Casualty in 1998, Menzies has starred in at least one famous TV show every decade. He joins the Manhunt cast, having won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in The Crown (2019-2021). Tobias Menzies also had roles in Game of Thrones (2013-2019) and Outlander (2014-2018).
Anthony Boyle as John Wilkes Booth
Just as in history, John Wilkes Booth is Manhunt’s main villain. Booth, a stage actor, is forever remembered for assassinating one of the United States’ most beloved Presidents at Washington, DC’s Ford Theatre on April 14, 1865. Northern Ireland actor Anthony Boyle portrays John Wilkes Booth in Apple TV+’s Manhunt. Although he has only a few credits in movies, Anthony Boyle has worked extensively in television and theater. With growing credits in miniseries, Manhunt is Boyle’s sixth miniseries. Anthony Boyle’s most recent television project is portraying Major Harry Crosby on Apple TV+ 2024 war drama series Masters of the Air.
Hamish Linklater as Abraham Lincoln
American actor and playwright Hamish Linklater joins the Manhunt cast as President Abraham Lincoln. Although the miniseries revolves around his character’s assassination, Linklater plays the character in several flashback scenes. On television, Hamish Linklater is known for his roles in Gideon’s Crossing (2000-2001), The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006-2010), The Crazy Ones (2013-2014), and Legion (2017-2019).
Patton Oswalt as Lafayette Baker
American stand-up comedian and actor Patton Oswalt also joins the Manhunt cast. Oswalt portrays Union Army investigator and spy Lafayette Baker. Historically, Lafayette Baker was instrumental in the capture of John Wilkes Booth and received part of the $100,000 reward initially offered as an incentive to find Abraham Lincoln’s killer. Patton Oswalt has had a successful career in film and television. Oswalt is known for his roles in The King of Queens (1998-2007), Reno 911! (2004-2020), Veep (2015-2019), and A.P. Bio (2018-2021). Patton Oswalt also plays Dr. Hubert Wartzki in the 2024 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Matt Walsh as Samuel Mudd
American comedian and actor Matt Walsh portrays Dr. Samuel Mudd in Manhunt. Dr. Mudd had treated John Wilkes Booth’s fractured leg after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. He was fingered as part of the conspirators and a Confederate sympathizer. Matt Walsh breathes life into the controversial historical figure, whose part in the assassination is yet to be ascertained. Matt Walsh is known for his role in Veep (2012-2019), where he played Mike McLintock.
Lovie Simone as Mary Simms
American actress Lovie Simone joins Manhunt's supporting cast as Mary Simms. The actress portrays Mary Simms in a fictionalized way. Although Mary Simms had been Dr. Samuel Mudd's slave, she had left his home before President Abraham Lincoln's assassination. However, the real-life Mary Simms testified against Dr. Mudd during his trial, revealing he was not only a Confederate sympathizer but was among its conspirators. Manhunt's creator, Monica Beletsky, portrayed Mary Simms in Dr. Mudd's home for dramatic purposes. Actress Lovie Simone is best known for playing Zora Greenleaf in Greenleaf (2016-2020) and Davina Harrison in Power Book III: Raising Kanan (2021).