Malcolm in the Middle Star Reveals Dewey’s Life After the Show

Malcolm in the Middle star Jane Kaczmarek has provided long-awaited answers regarding Erik Per Sullivan, who played the beloved character Dewey. The show initially aired in 2000, centering on the chaotic life of Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) and his zany family.
The Show That Captivated Us All
Kaczmarek, who played the strict yet loving mother Lois, recently shared insights about Sullivan’s current life, delighting fans. Despite being a fan favourite, Sullivan has kept a low profile since the show concluded. Jane Kaczmarek explained:
He’s well, he’s very, very well. He did Malcolm for seven years, starting at seven and ending at 14. He wasn’t interested in acting at all after that.
Dewey’s Scholarly Pursuits
Jane revealed that Erik is now immersed in his studies:
He goes to school at a very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all to be quiet about and he loves Charles Dickens. He’s doing graduate work in Victorian literature.
Different Paths for the Cast
It’s been intriguing tracking where each cast member has gone since the show’s end. Frankie Muniz, who portrayed Malcolm, transitioned to a career as a racing driver and confessed that he felt more content away from Hollywood’s hustle:
I never felt like I fully fit in the Hollywood world, even though I was in the world.
A Nostalgic Trip for Fans
While Sullivan has stepped back entirely from acting:
Sullivan’s absence from a recent virtual Malcolm in the Middle reunion for charity suggests he has well and truly left his acting days behind him.
This sentiment is echoed by Muniz himself who remarked:
Some actors just got to do it when they were a kid and then wanted to experience other things and live a more normal life out of the spotlight.
The Everlasting Appeal of Malcom in the Middle
Even with their separate paths, the dedication fans hold for Malcolm in the Middle remains undeniable. With its blend of comedy and heartwarming moments, it continues to engage audiences worldwide.
