Major Shake-up in Below Deck Season 11 with Chef Fired Amid Drama

Season 11 of Below Deck Marks Unprecedented Crew Changes
The eleventh season of Below Deck has proven to be a rollercoaster, not least for Chef Anthony Iracane whose tenure on the luxury yacht came to an abrupt end. The series, renowned for its lavish settings and intense interpersonal dramas, reached a new peak in its latest episode with Chef Anthony’s departure making headlines.
A Culinary Misstep Leads to Dismissal
During a pivotal charter, Chef Anthony faced insurmountable challenges, failing to meet the specific dietary preferences of the guests. This included missing preference sheets detailing crucial dietary restrictions which exacerbated the situation. His oversight culminated during a dinner service which saw Chief Steward Fraser Olender express serious concerns over Anthony’s ability to manage meal requests efficiently.
I f-cked myself because it’s double work, said Chef Anthony in a moment of self-awareness about his deteriorating performance.
Leadership Decision: A Blend of Empathy and Sternness
Captain Kerry Titheradge, whose leadership has been tested this season due to multiple firings, found himself in a difficult position. After observing repeated failings, he decided it was time for Anthony to leave. The decision was particularly poignant as it marked Chef Anthony’s first ever career dismissal.
I think we may have reached the record of firings this season, commented Captain Kerry, highlighting the unusual number of dismissals the crew has encountered this season.
Fan Reaction: A Mix of Shock and Support
The news of Anthony’s firing spread quickly among fans, many of whom expressed their dismay on social media platforms. Fans have grown attached to the charismatic chef and his culinary creations, making his exit a tough pill to swallow. Yet, some fans expressed understanding towards the decision citing the essential need for maintaining high standards on the luxury yacht.
Follow Us