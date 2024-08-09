Major Networks Adapt to Survive in the Age of Streaming

As traditional television continues to face a decline in viewership, major networks are striving to adapt and survive in a rapidly changing landscape. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav has been especially vocal about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
Warner Bros Discovery’s Bold Steps
David Zaslav, the CEO of WBD, emphasized the need for taking bold necessary fiscal steps to harness streaming opportunities across the media landscape. He states,
It’s a change, the executive contends, that requires WBD to take “bold” necessary fiscal steps in order to pursue (streaming) opportunities across the media landscape.
The Importance of Sports Content
Maintaining sports rights is pivotal for networks like WBD. Losing NBA rights would significantly impact both linear TV ad sales and the Max streaming service’s prospects. Analyst Tim Nollen highlighted,
Losing NBA rights would be a big negative for WBD. While the cost savings may help earnings, we think sports content is key both for linear TV ad sales and carriage fees, and for the Max streaming service’s prospects in a competitive direct-to-consumer landscape, especially as it prepares to join the sports streaming [joint venture] with Disney and Fox.
Streaming Profits and Challenges
Both Disney and WBD have faced their share of challenges in the streaming domain. Despite substantial growth in subscriber numbers—or possibly because of it—each has struggled with profitability. Disney+ alone reported over six million new subscribers between January and March this year but continues dealing with operating losses.
Zaslav reiterated the strategic importance of adapting to industry changes after merging WarnerMedia and Discovery. He pointed out that traditional TV channels like CNN, HGTV, TNT, and TBS have all experienced shifting dynamics since 2022.
The Decline in Traditional Viewership
A significant drop in traditional TV viewership has been well-documented. A New York Times report noted declines across major networks: ABC was down 21%, Fox 20%, CBS 8%, and NBC 3% among the crucial 18-49 age demographic. This trend compels networks to re-evaluate how they connect with audiences.
Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects
As part of its future strategy, Disney is focusing on bringing ESPN directly to consumers via new strategic partnerships to enhance technology and content offerings.
Zaslav wrapped up his most recent earnings call with a tone of cautious optimism, stating,
A challenging endeavor by any measure, yet the team has made significant strides… Our streaming platforms secured 5.6 million new subscribers in the first six months of this year.
Follow Us