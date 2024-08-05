M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap Offers Thrills and Predictability

Love ’em or hate ’em, there’s no denying that M. Night Shyamalan movies are an experience like no other. His latest film, Trap, stars Josh Hartnett and has already created a buzz with its unique premise. The movie is set in a concert venue, which is revealed to be a sting operation meant to catch a serial killer. Surprisingly, the twist—that Hartnett’s character, Cooper, is the murderer—was given away in the marketing.
A Long History of Twists
It’s never been fair to reduce this Hollywood hitmaker’s body of work to a mere collection of plot twists. Going back to The Sixth Sense, the unusually melancholic 1999 sleeper phenomenon that made his career, Shyamalan’s films tend to be more than the sum of their 11th-hour revelations. Still, it’s no great mystery why audiences are fixated on these moments—the writer-director trained us to expect them!
The Double Edged Sword of Twists
A major twist can make or break a film, and Shyamalan’s career has seen both extremes. With The Village, about a secluded rural community fearing mythic creatures in the surrounding woods, audiences felt let down by the reveals—the monsters were just fabricated by the village elders. Such surprises pushed suspense into exasperation.
The Village: A Reassessment
While The Village polarized fans and critics alike when it debuted 20 years ago, it has found some redemption over time. Despite initial reactions, the film harbors numerous aspects worth appreciating. Unburdened by expectation or mystery, we observe how performers like Bryce Dallas Howard‘s blind yet brave Ivy anchor the story deeply.
An Allegorical Delight
The Village dabbles in allegories and inverts typical narrative expectations. Upon revisiting, its themes of social control and innocent repressions sparkle through its meticulous direction and nuanced acting. Though sometimes clunky, Shyamalan’s dialogue gives weight to this modern fairy tale.
Concluding Thoughts on Trap
M. Night Shyamalan’s films are typically a tug-of-war between elegance and awkwardness—a challenge he partially overcomes in Trap. Expect an entrancing first two-thirds with gripping cat-and-mouse dynamics but prepare for diminishing returns as suspense yields to predictability by the end.
