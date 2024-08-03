M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap Delivers a Unique Take on the Serial Killer Genre

By Alex Taylor | August 3, 2024
On a humid New York City evening, M. Night Shyamalan introduced his new thriller, Trap, starring Josh Hartnett and Saleka Shyamalan. The movie, told from the perspective of a serial killer,
taps into the nostalgia of ’90s thrillers, Shyamalan reveals. It’s not your typical serial killer movie; instead, it deliberately follows Cooper (played by Hartnett), a seemingly ordinary dad but secretly known as The Butcher.
Will You Root for the Killer?
What makes Trap unique is its storytelling approach, focusing from Cooper’s point of view. Viewers might find themselves uncomfortably empathizing with him as he takes his daughter Riley (Ariel Donaghue) to a pop concert, unaware of the police setting a trap for him there. This narrative decision brings to mind movies like Shyamalan’s own The Sixth Sense, where you’re never quite sure who you should trust.
The Cat-and-Mouse Game
The premise hinges on an elaborate sting operation at a concert headlined by Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka, who not only acts but also composed an album for the film. According to Shyamalan, this collaboration was inspired by his experiences taking his daughters to concerts.
Taking them to artists we all loved created fond memories that influenced scenes in Trap, says Shyamalan.
A Fresh Yet Nostalgic Vibe
Shyamalan mentions how the ’90s were a golden era for daring and entertaining films that didn’t underestimate their audience’s intelligence.
Filmmakers used cinema to create fun rides without talking down to audiences, which I wanted to bring back with Trap.
A Charismatic Antagonist
Josh Hartnett’s portrayal of Cooper is both chilling and deeply relatable, inspired by real-life charmers like Ted Bundy. His performance flips your perception of good and evil as he embodies someone who genuinely seems to care for his daughter while hiding a dark secret. In fact,
I can’t believe I’m rooting for him; why am I rooting for him? might be your internal monologue.
The Whimsical and the Eerie
This combination is emblematic of Shyamalan’s style, merging whimsical familial elements with eerie suspense. For example, Riley’s role aligns closely with Cooper’s mystery-packed world, further drawn into the immersive plot. So when the characters finally face off against their biggest fears, it’s more than just thrill—it’s an engaging emotional ride.
This synthesis of fun and fear creates a signature atmosphere that defines Shyamalan’s best work. However, the film’s third act might stretch believability for some viewers, even straining its own internal logic at times.
Cultural Context and Reflection
Ultimately, Trap resonates because it revisits themes that made ’90s thrillers iconic—fear blended with fascination—and presents them through a contemporary lens.
The industry was kind of geared toward entertainment [for] the audience while using cinema at its highest level…we were happy and honored by making rides for the audience, recalls Shyamalan.
No matter how twisted the plot becomes, you finish Trap unsure whether to applaud Coop’s cleverness or condemn his darkness—a feeling that captures our current cultural complexities.
