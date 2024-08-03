M. Night Shyamalan’s Thrilling New Serial Killer Movie Trap

It was a humid and muggy evening in New York City’s Soho neighborhood when filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan stood giddy in front of a room filled with press. Not only was it the birthday of his leading man, Josh Hartnett, but anticipation was also high for their latest project, Trap—a serial killer thriller unique for being told from the perspective of the killer.
A Nod to the ’90s
Shyamalan associates Trap with the kind of movies he and his contemporaries made in the 1990s.
The industry was kind of geared toward entertainment [for] the audience while using cinema at its highest level,
reflects Shayamalan. The director’s returning to a vision where filmmakers didn’t have to compromise between making something fun and something worth watching.
A Suburban Dad or Serial Killer?
In Trap, we see Cooper, aka ‘the Butcher’—an outwardly affable dad character subversively crafted by Josh Hartnett. The narrative spins when Cooper takes his daughter Riley to a pop concert, which is actually an elaborate setup to catch his murderous alter ego.
The Familial Touch
Interestingly, Saleka Shyamalan, playing pop star Lady Raven, echoes fond memories of her father taking her to various concerts. As Shyamalan puts it,
When you become a girl dad—I mean, it’s three girls!—you definitely learn to love the things that they love.
Nostalgic Yet Fresh
According to Shyamalan, this fun extends beyond personal nostalgia. He reminisces about films from the ’80s and ’90s like Die Hard and Home Alone, which blended originality with mass appeal—a combination he believes can still be achieved today. He asserts:
You don’t have to rationalize yourself; everything was excellent… whereas now it feels like you choose one or the other.
Diving Into Darkness
The real intrigue lies in how Shyamalan delves into Coop’s mindset as both a father and serial killer. He shares details on how they researched serial killers’ lack of empathy and varying pathologies, from John Wayne Gacy to Ted Bundy.
The Enigmatic Protagonist
Hartnett’s nuanced performance shines as Cooper appears both charming and terrifying. As Shyamalan notes,
I think against your own will you’re kind of rooting for him.
This blend of optimism and darkness makes Trap an almost bittersweet experience for viewers who find themselves laughing even amid horror—a testament to Shyamalan’s vision of daring and wonderful storytelling.
