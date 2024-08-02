M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest thriller, and it’s bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘Trap’, which releases today, August 2, is not only directed by Shyamalan but also features his daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, and stars Josh Hartnett.
The film tells the story of a father who takes his daughter to a concert, only to find themselves ensnared in a dangerous situation. Hartnett’s character navigates the chaos while fearing potential arrest. This film promises to offer the unique twists and eerie moments Shyamalan is known for.
Shyamalan’s Blend of Humor and Horror
It’s so fun to watch this with an audience. It’s meant to kind of give you permission from the very first frame to kind of say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to laugh,’ said Shyamalan.
I know there’s gonna be a lot of dark things here, but you can laugh and the stakes will be there. And they’re going to surprise you.
A Dive Into Character Creation
Josh Hartnett was particularly drawn to his role in the film, because he takes pride in pushing boundaries:
I like to push the envelope. And I think he saw in me someone who would be a partner in creating a character that is not like other characters that are out there. This role allowed Hartnett to explore new depths, adding richness to the father-daughter dynamic showcased in the movie.
A Family Affair: The Father-Daughter Collaboration
‘Trap’ isn’t just any thriller; it’s a collaboration deeply rooted in family ties. Saleka not only acts as the film’s pop star but also wrote and produced its music. She shares:
It was a concept that we came up with together and kind of had been talking about for many years, this idea of bringing music and film together in a way that felt like us.
The film draws inspiration from their shared cultural history and favorite films like ‘Purple Rain’. Saleka elaborated on their creative process:
Obviously, coming from Indian culture and Bollywood films and then, you know, also one of our favorite films is ‘Purple Rain.’ And so, it was just a conversation we had over a while of how we could do this ourselves, and let’s come up with something that we can make together as a father-daughter collaboration.
The Concert Scene With A Twist
An essential scene features Hartnett’s character at a concert—a nerve-racking situation central to the plot. Interestingly enough, Josh Hartnett joked that his character’s preparation was like prepping for a Taylor Swift concert.
Expectation Set High By Critics
M. Night Shyamalan’s presence alone has already set expectations high. As one enthusiastic critic comments:
I can’t wait until August 2nd to watch this thing. I have had so much fun watching Shyamalan play over the last three decades, and this promises to be one of his more fun ones.
This isn’t just another entry in Shyamalan’s catalog; it’s a chance to see what happens when family bonds influence creativity. Don’t miss out on watching ‘Trap’, now playing in theatres!
