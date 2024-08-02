M. Night Shyamalan’s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

by

M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest thriller, and it’s bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘Trap’, which releases today, August 2, is not only directed by Shyamalan but also features his daughter, Saleka Shyamalan, and stars Josh Hartnett.

M. Night Shyamalan&#8217;s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

The film tells the story of a father who takes his daughter to a concert, only to find themselves ensnared in a dangerous situation. Hartnett’s character navigates the chaos while fearing potential arrest. This film promises to offer the unique twists and eerie moments Shyamalan is known for.

Shyamalan’s Blend of Humor and Horror

It’s so fun to watch this with an audience. It’s meant to kind of give you permission from the very first frame to kind of say, ‘Hey, it’s OK to laugh,’ said Shyamalan. I know there’s gonna be a lot of dark things here, but you can laugh and the stakes will be there. And they’re going to surprise you.

M. Night Shyamalan&#8217;s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

A Dive Into Character Creation

Josh Hartnett was particularly drawn to his role in the film, because he takes pride in pushing boundaries: I like to push the envelope. And I think he saw in me someone who would be a partner in creating a character that is not like other characters that are out there. This role allowed Hartnett to explore new depths, adding richness to the father-daughter dynamic showcased in the movie.

M. Night Shyamalan&#8217;s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

A Family Affair: The Father-Daughter Collaboration

‘Trap’ isn’t just any thriller; it’s a collaboration deeply rooted in family ties. Saleka not only acts as the film’s pop star but also wrote and produced its music. She shares: It was a concept that we came up with together and kind of had been talking about for many years, this idea of bringing music and film together in a way that felt like us.

The film draws inspiration from their shared cultural history and favorite films like ‘Purple Rain’. Saleka elaborated on their creative process: Obviously, coming from Indian culture and Bollywood films and then, you know, also one of our favorite films is ‘Purple Rain.’ And so, it was just a conversation we had over a while of how we could do this ourselves, and let’s come up with something that we can make together as a father-daughter collaboration.

The Concert Scene With A Twist

An essential scene features Hartnett’s character at a concert—a nerve-racking situation central to the plot. Interestingly enough, Josh Hartnett joked that his character’s preparation was like prepping for a Taylor Swift concert.

M. Night Shyamalan&#8217;s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

Expectation Set High By Critics

M. Night Shyamalan’s presence alone has already set expectations high. As one enthusiastic critic comments: I can’t wait until August 2nd to watch this thing. I have had so much fun watching Shyamalan play over the last three decades, and this promises to be one of his more fun ones.

M. Night Shyamalan&#8217;s New Thriller Trap Hits Theaters Featuring Josh Hartnett

This isn’t just another entry in Shyamalan’s catalog; it’s a chance to see what happens when family bonds influence creativity. Don’t miss out on watching ‘Trap’, now playing in theatres!

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Carly’s Bold Move in General Hospital Amid Emotional Farewells
3 min read
Jun, 27, 2024
Mummy reboot
Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional About The Internet Rooting For Him
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2021
Bill Skarsgård Returns as Pennywise in New It Prequel Series Welcome to Derry
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2024
Christopher Lloyd Joining The Mandalorian Season 3 Could be Interesting
3 min read
Mar, 23, 2022
Lee Cronin Teams Up With Blumhouse for a New Horror Film Releasing in 2026
3 min read
Jun, 17, 2024
Emily in Paris Season 4 Trailer Reveals Emily’s Romantic Challenges
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.