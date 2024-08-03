M. Night Shyamalan’s New Film Trap Fails to Capture Thrills and Suspense

After the much-hyped Knock at the Cabin, M. Night Shyamalan is back with Trap, a film that’s being sold as a wild experience yet falls short due to a convoluted plot and unintentional laughs. It’s unfortunate to say, but this journey into suspense blunders instead of intrigues.
Pop-concert setting lacks depth
The film begins with Cooper (Josh Hartnett) taking his daughter to see pop star Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan’s daughter Saleka, at a grand concert. While Saleka’s performances and musical contributions add color, they ultimately get lost amidst a chaotic thriller plot. As
Music from Lady Raven’s concert is either heard or shown through the performances.
An absurd twist revealed too early
Revealing its big twist right off the bat, the movie loses its suspense edge quickly. The entire concert scenario turns out to be a trap to catch a serial killer, which leaves viewers more puzzled than intrigued.
As for Hartnett, he embraces his role without holding back, stating,
I like to push the envelope. And I think he saw in me someone who would be a partner in creating a character that is not like other characters that are out there.
Father-daughter collaboration misses the mark
The collaboration between M. Night Shyamalan and his daughter sounds promising on paper. Shyamalan even directed an entire concert sequence for the film, an idea that was nurtured for years with inspirations like Bollywood films and Purple Rain. Sadly, this creative ambition doesn’t translate well on screen.
Mismatched tones and missed opportunities
The film’s blend of dark comedy and tense drama suffers from inconsistency. Shyamalan encourages viewers to find humor in dark scenarios, expressing that it’s okay to laugh and be surprised. But this guidance doesn’t compensate for what’s lacking – substantial tension and cohesive storytelling.
A potential classic goes off-script
I don’t blame fans for hoping this might be akin to classics like The Sixth Sense or Unbreakable. Expectations were evidently high, particularly given Saleka’s intricate involvement in the film’s music aspect. However, despite their best efforts and keen anticipation, ‘Trap quickly dives off the cliff from disappointment to disaster’.
A retrospect on risk-taking gone awry
This endeavor showcases the risks involved when genres are mashed without mastery. While the collaborative spirit of M. Night and Saleka Shyamalan brings moments of synergy, it’s far from enough to save Trap. Instead of delivering edge-of-your-seat thrills, it unfolds in awkward fits and starts.
