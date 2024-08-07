Luther Vandross Documentary Set for Theatrical Release This Fall

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much, the much-anticipated documentary on the legendary R&B singer, will be making its way to theaters nationwide this fall.
Giant Pictures will distribute the film theatrically. The documentary has already made waves at prestigious festivals like Sundance, Tribeca, Hot Docs International, and Nantucket Film Festival.
In 2025, Luther Vandross: Never Too Much will premiere on CNN, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, and Max. The documentary arrives nearly 20 years after Vandross’s passing in 2005 at age 54, following his stroke in 2003.
Director Reflects on Luther Vandross’s Influence
Acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter directed the film and expressed her admiration for Vandross’s far-reaching impact.
It was a joy to work on this film. Luther was a spectacularly talented performer, composer and producer. His influence was found in multiple genres, and it was a delight to discover each one, she said.
It has been so much fun to see longtime fans remember why they love him, and new fans come to understand his brilliance.
The Early Years and Meteoric Rise
Luther Vandross started his career as a backup singer for icons including Roberta Flack, Chaka Khan, Bette Midler, and David Bowie. His debut album Never Too Much, released in 1981, went double platinum and marked the beginning of an illustrious career.
Vandross’s achievements include 40 million albums sold worldwide with most achieving platinum or double platinum status. Among his Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 are tracks like Here and Now, Endless Love, and Power of Love/Love Power. He also earned an impressive 27 Top 10 hits and seven No.1s on the R&B chart.
Exploring an Icon’s Complex Legacy
The film delves into Vandross’s career highlights as well as personal struggles with sexuality and overeating. Featuring insights from former bandmates and collaborators like Marcus Miller, Mariah Carey, Nile Rodgers, Clive Davis, Valerie Simpson, Richard Marx, and Jamie Foxx (who also produced the doc), the film offers a thorough examination of his life.
A Collaborative Effort Featuring Big Names
The project sees collaboration from numerous industry heavyweights. Foxx’s Foxhole Productions partnered with Raindog Films and Trilogy Films for production.
Luther is one of our GOATs. He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses, Jamie Foxx noted.
A Look Ahead at Distribution
The documentary will also be broadcast on CNN Films and OWN in 2025. Speaking about working with Giant Pictures for theatrical distribution, Nick Savva from Giant Pictures stated:
The whole Giant Pictures team fell in love with Luther: Never Too Much following its stellar film festival run this year. The film is a huge crowd-pleaser and a must-see, not only for existing fans of Luther Vandross but also for those discovering his incredible talents for the first time.
