English actor Luke Thompson is part of the main cast of Netflix’s historical romance series Bridgerton. Thompson is known for playing Benedict Bridgerton, the second child of the Bridgertons. Throughout the show’s three-season run, audiences have watched the character evolve in his romances and find his place in life.
Although the character has yet to find what he truly wants, he’s unarguably the coolest and most approachable of the older Bridgerton siblings. While the role is the biggest and most popular of Luke Thompson’s acting career, the charisma with which he plays the character has endeared him to viewers. Here are things you probably didn’t know about the Bridgerton actor Luke Thompson.
Luke Thompson Was Raised In France
Luke Thompson was born in Southampton, Hampshire, England, on July 4, 1988. He was born into a family of five, having two sibling brothers. Thompson’s father was an engineer, while his mother was a teacher. However, at age 2, he moved to France and remained in the country until 2006. While in France, he attended a public secondary school (High School), Lycée International François-Ier, in Fontainebleau. Although a French school, Lycée International François-Ier had an anglophone section. Despite this, Luke Thompson can speak French fluently. After his graduation in 2005, Thompson moved back to the UK the following year.
He Had Always Had A Passion For Acting
Luke Thompson developed his love for acting in France. Deciding to make a career out of it, he joined the Year Out Drama in Stratford-upon-Avon. The program is an intensive practical drama course. Afterward, Thompson enrolled at the University of Bristol. Thompson studied and graduated with a degree in English and Drama.
Luke Thompson Trained At The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Luke Thompson is also an alumnus of London’s prestigious drama school, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Thompson graduated from RADA in 2013. The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art has produced several great minds and actors. Several of its notable alumni include Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Ciarán Hinds, Liev Schreiber, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Burke, Clive Owen, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
He Began His Career In Theater
Studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art exposed Luke Thompson to several opportunities, including teachers and classmates who would later become co-stars. Thompson’s earliest credit as an actor is portraying Lysander in Dominic Dromgoole’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream production in 2013. In that same year, he played Will Bennett in John Dove’s Blue Stockings production. Both theater productions were performed at the Globe Theatre in London.
Luke Thompson’s Made His Screen Debut In Television
Luke Thompson hasn’t had many credits on television, but he has been busy since he made his debut in 2014. Besides the live recording of the Shakespeare’s Globe: A Midsummer Night’s Dream stage production, Thompson’s first screen credit was in an episode (“The Ties That Bind”) of The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, in which he played Joshua Hallows. Before being cast in Bridgerton, Thompson’s only main role credit was In the Club.
Thompson was cast as Simon Lambert, a 27-year-old art graduate student in the BBC One British series. His character was Roanna Wilson’s (Hermione Norris) boyfriend, with whom he shared a son, Sonny. Neil Pearson and Victoria Carling played Thompson’s parents, Jonathan Lambert and Emma Lambert. In the Club originally aired for 2 seasons from August 5, 2014, to June 7, 2016.
He Made His Feature Film Debut In 2017
After his career started in 2013, it took Luke Thompson an additional four years before he considered starring in a feature-length movie. He has focused on television and stage plays. Luke Thompson’s feature film debut was as a warrant officer in the war thriller movie Dunkirk. Directed by Christopher Nolan, with worldwide Box Office earnings of $530.4 million, Dunkirk became the highest-grossing World War II. However, it was surpassed by another Christopher Nolan’s war film, Oppenheimer (2023). It received eight nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, winning three. In 2020, Luke Thompson portrayed Peter Hain in the British comedy-drama Misbehaviour.
Luke Thompson Is Not On Social Media
Luke Thompson joins the list of actors who do not have a presence on social media. Although he has nothing against it, his choice is solely to stay sane. He believes that as an actor, the more of himself he puts out there for public consumption, the easier it is to be perceived in a certain way.
He’s Reportedly Dating His Bridgerton Co-Star
Luke Thompson has kept most of his personal life private, especially his romantic relationships. However, there have been rumored reports that Thompson is dating his Bridgerton co-star Harriet Cains. The actress plays the middle Featherington daughter, Philippa Finch. However, neither of them has confirmed nor denied the reports. If you enjoyed reading about Luke Thompson, read about Hannah New, the actress who plays Benedict Bridgerton’s love interest.