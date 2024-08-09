Luis Ruelas Under Fire for Comment About Margaret Josephs’ Son on RHONJ Finale

Andy Cohen described Luis Ruelas’ viral comment about Margaret Josephs’ son as the “darkest moment” of the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale. Speaking on his podcast, Cohen reflected how he would have reacted if in Josephs’ position.
Cohen noted that Ruelas dragged Josephs’ adult son into the episode, declaring dramatically,
I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her f—king son suffers the way I suffered, echoing a pervasive sentiment of pain.
Cohen Talks About Parenting Impact
This instance struck home for Andy Cohen, who sees things differently since becoming a parent to 4-year-old Benjamin and 2-year-old Lucy. If someone involved his children, Cohen emphasized he would go ballistic. He even quipped his no-go area would be anyone mentioning his kids negatively.
No Kids Off Limits
Podcast co-hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider highlighted how unusual this outburst was, noting that Teresa Giudice and her castmates had never targeted each other’s children before. Children are generally off-limits in their feuds.
Ruelas Issues an Apology
Luis Ruelas has since taken to Instagram to apologize for his unacceptable actions during the RHONJ finale. He admitted
The finale was very tough for me to watch and I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs’ son.
Navigating Regret
Ruelas claimed he had been falsely accused of calling Josephs’ son at work but acknowledged he should know better and expressed deep regret for involving someone’s child. Despite this public apology, Margaret Josephs is yet to respond.
The Reunion Awaits
The highly anticipated RHONJ reunion will air this Sunday. Fans are eager to see how unresolved tensions unfold and what new dynamics arise between the cast members.
The future of RHONJ remains uncertain amid rumors of a reboot with potential changes to freshen up the lineup. Although Andy Cohen recently hinted at such possibilities, nothing has been confirmed.
