Luis Ruelas Apologizes for Controversial Comments About Margaret Josephs’ Son

Andy Cohen called out Luis Louie Ruelas for his shocking comment about Margaret Josephs’ son during the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale. Cohen described the moment as the darkest episode of the season.
The incident occurred in last Sunday’s episode when Ruelas made a remark about Josephs’ adult son. He stated,
I hope Margaret and her family suffer. You know, I hope her f–king son suffers the way I suffered, the way other people in our family have suffered.
Cohen, typically a composed figure, claimed he would have lost his temper if he were in Josephs’ position. He elaborated on his podcast, explaining that he now views the show’s drama differently since becoming a father to Benjamin and Lucy.
Cohen Questions Ruelas’ Motives
Reflecting further, Cohen remarked,
If someone that I didn’t care for invoked either of my children’s names … that is what it would take for me to be Danielle [Cabral]. He dared anyone to invoke his children as it would provoke an intense reaction.
Podcast co-hosts Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider agreed with Cohen, pointing out that Teresa Giudice and her RHONJ castmates have always considered children off-limits in their disputes.
Ruelas Issues Public Apology
Luis Ruelas apologized for his comment via Instagram on Tuesday. He expressed his regret, stating,
The finale was very tough for me to watch. I was disappointed in my actions in bringing up Margaret Josephs [sic] son. Even though I was falsely accused of calling Josephs’ son at work, I knew better than to bring up someone’s child and feel deep regret.
Giudice’s Reaction Remains Unclear
As of now, Teresa Giudice has not addressed her husband’s controversial remark publicly. However, her reaction can be speculated upon from her past responses to such incidents. She once reacted strongly by saying,
Bitch, you don’t even know what you’re talking about.
The future dynamics of RHONJ seem precarious as the upcoming reunion promises more drama. Fans eagerly await the reunion episode scheduled for this Sunday to see how these conflicts unfold.
