Lucy Liu and Julia Fox Star in Steven Soderbergh’s New Haunted House Film Presence

Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming ghost story, Presence, has been acquired by NEON, with a release date set for January 2025. The film promises an immersive experience through its unique storytelling and formidable cast, featuring Lucy Liu and Julia Fox in leading roles.
American Immersion in Horror
Boasting a script by David Koepp, known for his work on Jurassic Park and Carlito’s Way, Presence unfolds its haunted events through the perspective of its ghosts. This fresh approach to the haunted house genre is described by Meagan Navarro as having plenty of ‘chilling narrative twists’ and
Soderbergh’s experimentation with form and technique ensures this exciting shakeup of the haunted house keeps you guessing.
The Roles Take Center Stage
A seasoned cast leads this haunting tale. Lucy Liu plays Rebekah, a breadwinner mom who is deeply involved in family dynamics and deceit. Reflecting on her role, Liu said,
I respect both of these artists [Soderbergh and Koepp] so much and to be a part of this incredible movie, I’m devastated, and my body is having reactions that as if I wasn’t in the movie.
Opposite Liu, Julia Fox portrays a realtor ushering in a family to their new home, unknowingly welcoming them into unexpected paranormal activities. Fox shared her initial hesitation: I hadn’t even read the script, to be honest. But when Steven calls, I trust him blindly. So, here we are.
Fascinating Filmmaking Techniques
Soderbergh is known for his inventive directorial approaches. For Presence, he adopts first-person camerawork for the entire picture under a pseudonym. This method frames each haunted event from the ghost’s viewpoint, crafting an intimate yet eerie spectator experience.
The screenplay by Koepp complements Soderbergh’s direction with its intricate twists—a combination ensuring that viewers remain glued to their seats.
A Glimpse Into the Story
The film’s logline reveals a tantalizing setup: A family moves into a suburban house only to suspect they are not alone. A supernatural force targets their daughter, setting off a chain of terrifying events. With stars like Chris Sullivan, Callina Liang, Eddy Maday, and West Mulholland joining Liu and Fox, Presence boasts a strong ensemble cast.
What’s Next?
The teaser trailer and official poster hint at what’s to come in January 2025. As NEON gears up for distribution, fans are eager to see how Soderbergh’s latest project will redefine haunted house narratives.
