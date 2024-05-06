Who Is Luciana Barroso? Meet Matt Damon’s Wife

Luciana Barroso is famous for being actor Matt Damon’s wife. Being married to a famous Hollywood star might come with its perks, but it often thrusts these partners into the limelight in ways they never envisioned. For an A-list actor like Matt Damon, he’s loved by fans for his immeasurable talent as an action star and for having a scandal-free life.
Although Hollywood stars often date and marry themselves, several of them date or marry partners who are not famous. For Luciana Barroso, she caught the attention of one of the industry’s most bankable actors and a five-time Academy Awards nominee (winning one in 1998). Here’s everything to know about Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso.
Luciana Barroso Is Argentinian
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, have long earned a reputation for keeping a low profile. For more than a decade after their wedding, besides close friends and family, the public had no idea she was Argentinian. Thanks to Elsa Pataky’s (Chris Hemsworth’s wife) 2018 interview with PEOPLE, Pataky revealed Barroso was Argentinian and was grateful she had someone with whom she could speak Spanish. Luciana Barroso was born in Argentina on July 31, 1976, before moving to Florida. It’s safe to say Spanish and English are spoken frequently in Matt Damon’s home.
She Was A Single Mother Before Meeting Matt Damon
Luciana Barroso was previously married to fellow Argentinian Arbello Barroso, which was her first marriage. Although the couple eventually divorced, the marriage produced a child, a daughter, Alexia Barroso. Interestingly, being a single mother was one of the things she admits attracted her husband. When she and Damon first met, Alexia was four years old.
Even after marriage, Barraso’s ex-husband and Matt Damon share a warm relationship. In a 2014 interview with Star Magazine, Arbello Barroso only had nice words to say about Matt Damon raising his daughter. He stated, “I couldn’t possibly have asked for a better stepfather for my daughter than Matt. He treats Alexia like she is his own flesh and blood.”
Luciana Barroso Met Matt Damon At A Bar
The couple’s first-ever meeting was on April 5, 2003, at a bar. Luciana Barroso worked as a bartender in South Beach, Miami. At the time, Damon was in South Beach filming the Farrelly brothers’ comedy Stuck on You. Damon accompanied the film crew to have a drink at the bar where Barroso was working. Matt Damon was reportedly lovestruck after spotting Barroso working behind the bar.
After things almost turned violent from signing autographs, Damon hid behind the bar, just where Barroso was working. Although Damon admitted he wanted to talk to her, she put him to work to help her bartend to customers. Luckily, Damon had learned to bartend a few years earlier and helped Barroso make good tips for the night. It became the start of a friendship that led to marriage.
She Married Matt Damon In 2005
Before meeting Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon had been open about not wanting to get married. His chance meeting with Barraso changed all that. Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon married on December 9, 2005, in a private civil ceremony at the Manhattan Marriage Bureau. The wedding was so private that it reportedly had no friends of the couple except for Barroso’s daughter Alexia, not even Damon’s best pal, Ben Affleck. However, they invited close friends and family when they renewed their vows in 2015 for their 10th wedding anniversary.
Luciana Barroso Is A Mother Of Four
Besides her daughter Alexia with her ex-husband, Luciana Barroso has given birth to three other kids for Matt Damon. Interestingly, all four kids are daughters. The couple gave birth to their first child, Isabella Damon, on June 11, 2006. Their second daughter, Gia Damon, was born two years later, on August 20, 2008, while their last daughter, Stella Damon, was born on October 20, 2010. Together with Alexia, the family shares a close-knit bond.
Luciana Barroso Is Best Friends With Elsa Pataky
Although Luciana Barroso enjoys living a quiet life away from the spotlight, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t have close friends in high places. One of Barroso’s close friends (even considered best friend) is Chris Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky. Hemsworth and Matt Damon share a close relationship, aside from being co-stars. Elsa Pataky is a Spanish model and actress who has been married to Hemsworth since 2010. As an actress, Pataky is known for her roles as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise, co-starred alongside her husband in 12 Strong (2018) and the 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder, where she played Wolf Woman.
Elsa Pataky also played the lead role in Matthew Reilly’s 2022 action thriller Interceptor. Barroso and Pataky are reportedly so close they have matching tattoos on their fingers. The women had three vertical black dots inked onto her finger alongside two other female friends. The women had the tattoos while in Byron Bay in Australia, away from their husbands. Barroso also shares matching tattoos with her husband, reportedly done by the late actor Heath Ledger’s tattoo artist. Heath Ledger reportedly designed their chosen matching tattoo. If you enjoyed reading about Luciana Barris, Matt Damon’s wife, read about Alba Baptista, Chris Evans’ wife.