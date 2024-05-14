Lucasfilm Executive Explains George Lucas’s Fondness for Obi-Wan Kenobi as a Highlight of the Disney Era

George Lucas’s Endorsement of Obi-Wan Kenobi Series
The Disney-era of Star Wars has certainly brought us a myriad of stories and characters, but few have received the level of endorsement from the original creator himself, George Lucas, as the OBI-WAN KENOBI series has. A standout in the constellation of Disney’s Star Wars universe, this series has been praised by Lucas, elevating it to one of his favorite things since the franchise’s acquisition by Disney.
Understanding why George Lucas particularly enjoys this series involves a deep dive into what the show represents and revisits within the Star Wars saga.
Rooted in Nostalgia and Rich Character Development
In a landscape often criticized for overwhelming CGI and convoluted plots, OBI-WAN KENOBI takes a more grounded approach, one that resonates with Lucas’s original vision. The series not only brings back beloved character Obi-Wan Kenobi, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, but also effectively deepens the narrative around him. It does not just rehash old territories but enriches the understanding and emotional depth of its central characters.
The Reflection of Prequel Virtues
The prequels themselves, directed by Lucas, were often viewed controversially but held a depth that perhaps was more appreciated over time. OBI-WAN KENOBI revisits some aspects of these prequels, particularly highlighting character nuances and development which seem to align well with Lucas’s storytelling ethos. In fact, attention to character arcs like Anakin Skywalker’s transformation into Darth Vader juxtaposed against Obi-Wan’s own tumultuous path offers a poignant touch to the series that probably appeals to Lucas.
A Showcase for Revered Characters
Beyond just revisiting familiar faces and tales, the series has provided a platform for actors like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to explore their characters in depths unseen in previous films. McGregor’s dedication to reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi was profound; he mentioned in interviews,
I’ve been very open to say I’d be happy to do it, if they want to do it.
A Personal Touch from Lucas
The personal connection George Lucas maintains with the Star Wars universe is evidently strong despite the sale to Disney. He has expressed both his admiration for the show and how painful it was to let go of the control over such a treasured narrative. This blend of personal investment and professional respect for the new interpretations likely fuels his favoritism towards the OBI-WAN KENOBI series.
In sum, it is this intricate blend of nostalgia, deep character exploration, and personal connection that cements the OBI-WAN KENOBI series as one of George Lucas’s favorite projects in the Disney era of Star Wars.