Love Island Stars Leah, JaNa and Serena Share Exciting Future Plans Together

During the eventful season six of Love Island USA, Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, and Serena Page formed an inseparable sisterhood known as the PPG. The trio has bonded profoundly inside the villa and are now teasing future appearances together.

Forming Bonds Beyond Love

Serena Page may have won Love Island USA with Kordell Beckham, but her most impactful connections could be with her fellow Islanders, Leah and JaNa. They fondly nicknamed their close-knit group ‘Powerpuff Girls’, or PPG, inspired by the popular cartoon series.

Their bond transcends the confines of the villa. Recently, Leah shared a glimpse into what fans can expect from PPG in an interview with PEOPLE. You guys will see more of us. We will be on your screens. We will be on your cell phones.

A Special Reunion

The PPG squad recently reunited with their fellow islanders at Universal Studios Hollywood, rekindling the delightful memories of their time together. Leah’s words hint at many promising ventures for the trio.

Family Support and New Ventures

Understanding each other’s struggles has been a cornerstone of their deep affection. Leah divulged during an episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast that even amidst individual challenges,I appreciate the support of my girls during that time.

The Winning Moment

Kordell and Serena’s joyous moments transcended beyond winning season six of Love Island USA, solidifying their relationships both romantically and internally as part of the PPG group.

Excitement Ahead for Fans

A crucial update also came from Leah’s chat with PEOPLE where she assured,Trust me, guys, we want to see you guys as much as you want to see us.

Love Island Stars Leah, JaNa and Serena Share Exciting Future Plans Together

The Sisterhood Spirit

“We are literally sisters—we argue like sisters,” Leah added, reflecting on the strength of their sisterhood.The love I had or have for Serena and JaNa is out of this world.

