Loren Brovarnik and Big Ed’s Explosive Showdown on 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All

Big Ed seems to have almost zero tolerance for any opinions about himself, and Loren Brovarnik has no plans of backing down from her castmate. The latest confrontation between these two 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After stars has hit a boiling point, and it’s all playing out in part two of the Season 8 Tell-All special.
Confrontation in the Makeup Room
The tension exploded when Loren Brovarnik confronted Big Ed directly. As they sat opposite each other in the makeup chairs before filming another segment of the Tell-All, Loren seized the opportunity to address a past insult from Big Ed.
So, Ed, now that we’re in person, do I look like a bottom feeder?
Loren didn’t hold back as she defended her relationship with her husband Alex, stating,
I don’t have a perfect life. I have an amazing husband who supports me. We fight. But he will never, ever talk to me the way you talk to anybody.
A Heated Exchange
Not one to be silent, Big Ed retorted sharply,
Well, then just keep your mouth shut about me online. How about that? The clash continued to escalate as they exchanged more biting remarks.
Loren’s Confessional
In a confessional segment, Loren explained her reasons for disliking Big Ed.
So, I don’t like Ed. A while ago, Alex and I had done an interview and they asked if there’s anybody we don’t like – or I don’t like – in the 90 Day Fiancé saga. And I said yes, Ed. I loathe him because he treats women like s—.
She recalled how Big Ed responded by calling her a ‘bottom feeder’ and ‘the lowest of the low,’ a comment that only fueled their animosity further.
An Unresolved Dispute
Loren passionately defended herself against Big Ed’s accusations, insisting she would not stay quiet about her views on his behavior towards women. She didn’t mince words when she reiterated her stance:
I am looking at you telling you I don’t like you. I am owning it: I don’t like you. Alex also stood his ground by emphasizing that their opinion is based on what they see on the show.
Jasmine Pineda Weighs In
The drama took another twist when Jasmine Pineda stepped in to support Loren by revealing yet another unsettling comment from Big Ed.
He said … that you’re always portraying that you have a perfect marriage and that you are trying to preach to us. And he also said that you must make your husband’s life very miserable.
Loren was visibly shocked by this new revelation, ending the clip on a tense note as she processed Jasmine’s statement.
A Never-ending Feud
This jaw-dropping feud continues to captivate viewers as emotions remain raw and unresolved amongst the stars. Each clash seems only to bring them closer to a potential breaking point. Don’t miss the upcoming episodes where these tensions promise to unfold even further.
