Lord of the Rings Trilogy to Receive Theatrical 4K Re-release This Summer

Revival of a Legendary Epic in Stunning 4K
This summer, cinema-goers are in for a nostalgic journey back to Middle-earth as Warner Bros. and Fathom Events bring back Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy in a newly remastered 4K version. This re-release is not just any showing—it’s the extended editions of these beloved films, providing even more content for the fans.
A New Vision for New and Old Audiences Alike
The versions that will grace the screens have been painstakingly remastered by Jackson himself in 2020 for a 4K Ultra HD rerelease, marking their first ever theatrical appearance in this format. Starting with The Fellowship of the Ring on June 8th, followed by The Two Towers on June 9th, and concluding with The Return of the King on June 10th, the screenings are an event not to be missed.
Unlocking More of Middle-earth
In conjunction with the theatrical releases, fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power, which continues to explore new lore within the Tolkien universe. The expectation for a fall or winter premiere adds to the excitement. Moreover, Warner Bros. is set to captivate audiences with an anime film debut on December 13,
The War of the Rohirrim, charting the legendary story of Helm Hammerhand before the well-known events of The Lord of the Rings.
Tickets and Anticipation Building
To capture these special screenings, fans can already secure their tickets through Fathom Events. In addition to seeing these masterpieces in theaters, supporters can also anticipate novel experiences as part of this theatrical engagement designed to bring alive every detail and enhance every moment of this epic saga.