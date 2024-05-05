Lord of the Rings Cast Members Share Memorable Reunion in Liverpool

Lord of the Rings Stars Converge in Liverpool for a Heartwarming Reunion
In a delightful surprise that left fans and onlookers thrilled, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, and Billy Boyd graced the Belzan bistro in Liverpool with their presence. This special gathering was part of their attendance at the Liverpool Comic Con, an event drawing attention for its high-profile guests and vibrant festivities.
In walked three hobbits and an elf, and literally everyone was gobsmacked, shared excited chef Sam Grainger, reflecting on the remarkable entry made by the group. He added with appreciation,
It would have been special to see one of them, but all of them together at the Smithdown Road restaurant made it all the more memorable.
The sentiment around this reunion was electrifying. The actors, who had famously portrayed iconic roles in both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series, also engaged in humorous and nostalgic exchanges throughout the evening. Dominic Monaghan encapsulated the mood with his lively comment:
I’m Not Crying You’re Crying (I’m totally crying). Not to be outdone, Orlando Bloom expressed his delight on social media about their time together stating,
Best photo, ❤️.
A Gathering Remembered Across Middle Earth
Among those present was Elijah Wood, whose unchanged appearance since playing Frodo drew comments from Sam Grainger himself:
Elijah Wood is very, very recognisable – I don’t think he has aged, he observed. Such encounters underline the continued affection and camaraderie shared among these stars, creating moments that resonate deeply both with them and their admirers.
Amidst a flurry of photo-ops and laughs, they were reportedly seen to cover nearly every dish on the menu, much to the delight of patrons and staff alike. Dominic shed light on their vibrant interactions:
This weekend we form like voltron at #liverpoolcomiccon.
This reunion not only entertained but also stoked nostalgia for a series that has become a cornerstone of fantasy literature and cinema. All those involved, including additional LOTR figures who couldn’t make it to this dinner like Sean Astin and Andy Serkis, were expected to join at the Liverpool venue to continue their celebration of Tolkien’s world. These moments underscore the enduring bonds formed during filming—enough to bring a touch of Middle Earth to Liverpool.