Longlegs Surpasses A24’s Talk to Me as Top Indie Horror Film in North America

Longlegs has indeed surged at the box office. After just three weeks of release, the occult-tilted thriller has amassed an impressive $58.6 million in North America. This milestone surpasses A24’s Talk to Me, which garnered $48 million domestically, making Longlegs the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last decade.
Interestingly, even though Talk to Me holds a larger global tally at $92.1 million compared to Longlegs‘ $62 million, the latter has secured its place as Neon’s highest-grossing film of all time. This outperformed the Oscar-winning Parasite, which collected $53.36 million in North America. Given Neon’s limited control over international markets for its films, this is a remarkable feat.
Opening Weekend Success
Longlegs, released earlier in July, became a sleeper hit and broke records by earning $22.6 million during its initial weekend. This achievement ranks it among only 15 indie studio releases in the past decade that opened above $20 million. In comparison, Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror film Immaculate, previously held Neon’s biggest start with $5.3 million in March.
Sustained Ticket Sales
The film continued to display strong performance, pulling in $11.7 million in its second weekend despite a 48% decline from its debut, followed by an additional $6.7 million from 2,730 theaters in its third weekend.
Profitable Marketing Strategy
Neon managed to keep production costs low with a budget under $10 million and executed a cost-effective digital-focused marketing campaign that greatly contributed to its profit margins. Directed by Osgood Perkins, the film features Maika Monroe (It Follows) as FBI Agent Lee Harker, who tracks down the serial killer known as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage). The plot intricately involves Harker discovering a sinister personal connection to the murderer.
Sydney Sweeney’s versatility is noteworthy here too; she both produced and starred in another horror project: Immaculate. Her involvement likely hints at a promising trend for indie horror films.
The unexpected triumph of Longlegs not only showcases the potential for indie films but also keeps us enthusiastic about what lies ahead for the genre.
