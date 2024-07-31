Longlegs Becomes Neon’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

“Longlegs” has some long legs at the box office. After three weeks of release, the occult-tilted thriller has collected a stellar $58.6 million in North America, enough to become the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last decade.
“Longlegs” surpassed A24’s “Talk to Me” ($48 million domestically) to achieve the milestone. “Talk to Me” has a bigger global tally with $92.1 million, whereas “Longlegs” has earned $62 million globally to date.
The film also ranks as Neon’s highest-grossing film of all time, outperforming the Oscar-winning “Parasite” with $53.36 million in North America. Neon is a domestic distributor and typically doesn’t control all of the international markets for its films.
A Record-Breaking Start
The latest horror film from Oz Perkins debuted to $22.6 million at the domestic box office, for a global gross of $25.7 million.
Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror film “Immaculate,” previously ranked as the indie company’s biggest start with $5.3 million in March.
Sustained Success in Theaters
The case takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a sinister personal connection to the murderer and works to stop him before he strikes again.
Neon kept costs low for production (the budget was under $10 million), as well as the digital-focused marketing campaign that cost roughly the same amount as it did to make the movie – making for some bloody-good profit margins.
