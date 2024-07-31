Longlegs Becomes Neon’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

by

Longlegs” has some long legs at the box office. After three weeks of release, the occult-tilted thriller has collected a stellar $58.6 million in North America, enough to become the highest-grossing indie horror film of the last decade.

Longlegs Becomes Neon&#8217;s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

“Longlegs” surpassed A24’s “Talk to Me” ($48 million domestically) to achieve the milestone. “Talk to Me” has a bigger global tally with $92.1 million, whereas “Longlegs” has earned $62 million globally to date.

The film also ranks as Neon’s highest-grossing film of all time, outperforming the Oscar-winning “Parasite” with $53.36 million in North America. Neon is a domestic distributor and typically doesn’t control all of the international markets for its films.

Longlegs Becomes Neon&#8217;s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

A Record-Breaking Start

The latest horror film from Oz Perkins debuted to $22.6 million at the domestic box office, for a global gross of $25.7 million.

Longlegs Becomes Neon&#8217;s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Sydney Sweeney’s religious horror film “Immaculate,” previously ranked as the indie company’s biggest start with $5.3 million in March.

Sustained Success in Theaters

The case takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a sinister personal connection to the murderer and works to stop him before he strikes again.

Longlegs Becomes Neon&#8217;s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Neon kept costs low for production (the budget was under $10 million), as well as the digital-focused marketing campaign that cost roughly the same amount as it did to make the movie – making for some bloody-good profit margins.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Fabian
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2020
Beyonce Sets A Huge Record With Her Seventh Album Renaissance
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2022
Police Intercept Wrong-Way Driver on I-71 and Discover Liquor Violation
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2024
20 Celebrities Even More Beautiful Without Makeup
3 min read
May, 20, 2018
Eric Returns to Salem Alone Amidst Intense Emotions
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2024
Why DC’s Peacemaker Deserves a Solo Movie
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.