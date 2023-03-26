You Missed The Greatest Thor Variant Cameo In Loki Season 1

After introducing a reptile (alligator) as a variant of Loki in episode 4, Loki Season 1 episode 5 brought a bigger twist by debuting a Marvel Comics variant of Thor. Loki Season 1 is packed with plenty of odd alternate-universe versions of Loki himself. But no one expected that a somewhat strange Thor cameo will make it to the screens. That’s what Marvel is an expert in—putting easter eggs in places no one can predict!
Episode 5 was entirely based on the God Of Mischief—Loki. That is the sole reason why it revolves around multi dimensional Loki variants. As a matter of fact, the Thor variant scene only lasted for a second, so it is improbable that someone noticed it. However, by paying close attention to the scene, one can get a glimpse of Mjolnir that depicts the character is directly or indirectly related to Thor.
Where You Can See The Thor Variant In Loki Season 1
The scene comes inside the Loki Season 1 Episode 5 titled “Journey Into Mystery.” In the void, Loki got in touch with four of his variants (Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and Old Loki). As time passes, these four take “our Loki” to an underground bunker for recreation and some magical sips of Roxxi-wine. While hustling down, the camera pans through the layer of slud and soil, and that’s where we see the Thor variant cameo “Throg” for a second.
It is actually a glass jar in which there is a frog dressed in characteristic Thor headgear and cape. Right around the jar, we see Mjolnir all slithered up in the mud, As the camera keeps getting down, we see the frog constantly jumping around the jar trying his best to get to the Mjolnir. That alone was enough to guarantee that it was actually a reference toward Throg in Loki Season 1. However, the number written on the jar plate, “T365,” ensures it further. Here’s how! T365 is a comic name (Thor #365) in which the thor variant Throg made his first debut as a hero, and the jar refers to that.
Throg’s Comic History & Powers Explained
It all started back in the mid-80s. Throg wasn’t an actual hero before that. As Thor #365 came in, we saw a frog named “ Puddlegulp.” In that episode, this frog was manifested as the transformed version of Thor that found Mjolnir. In the comic, Throg helped every other frog win the war against the Rats with the expertise of his amphibian physiology. Even though the character debuted in the mid-80s, he eventually got his superhero team named Pet Avengers on another alternative earth universe.
As for the powers, Throg holds all of them, just similar to Thor. It includes superhuman strength, speed, durability, and agility. Besides, he can summon lightning along with flying with the enchanted hammer that he wields as a weapon. That’s not all! Throg is small and fast, making him a formidable opponent for the rats. His unique backstory and powers, along with his odd reference to Thor, make him a beloved character among comic book fans, and maybe that’s why he got debuted first time in the MCU through Loki Season 1.
