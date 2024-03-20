Liza Minnelli: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Icon

Liza Minnelli is nicknamed The Queen of Hollywood/ Broadway for obvious reasons. Renowned for always putting up a good show with big finishes, Minnelli is an American actress, singer, dancer, and choreographer. Wearing different career hats in the entertainment industry comes naturally to Minnelli, raised by an internationally acclaimed performer and iconic film director. As such, she got off to an early start as an actress and never looked back on her way to the top echelons.
By all standards, Liza Minnelli is one of the most accomplished performers in Hollywood and the world. She was 19 when she won her first Tony Award and at 23, she scooped a nomination for her first Academy Award. Her remarkable resume is rife with career-defining performances across film, stage, and music. After hogging the spotlight for more than six decades, Minnelli’s career began to slow down in the 2010s. Nevertheless, she still holds sway as one of the biggest icons to come out of Hollywood, with her many fans still cheering her on. Let’s explore some fascinating facts about the legend.
1. Growing Up, MGM Studios Was Her Second Home
Liza Minnelli was born to award-winning actress and singer Judy Garland and her second husband Vincente Minnelli, a renowned film director. Born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, Minnelli practically spent her childhood at MGM Studios as her parents worked long hours to keep their careers afloat. Garland was pregnant with Minnelli while filming Till the Clouds Roll By (1946). She continued to take her to film sets after her birth. They also spent time in hotels because her mom traveled often. Minnelli’s upbringing inspired the character Eloise (who grew up in a hotel) in the novel of the same name written by her grandmother, Kay Thompson.
2. Liza Minnelli Made Her Film Debut as a Toddler
Spending time at MGM Studios introduced Minnelli to the limelight at an early age. Liza Minnelli’s first film appearance was an uncredited role in In the Good Old Summertime (1949). She was 14 months old when she filmed the role. Her first television appearance was on The Linkletter Show in 1954. She continued playing minor roles in films, television, and theater, gaining initial recognition for her performance in the play 1963 Best Foot Forward. In 1964, Minnelli performed with her mother on a show at the London Palladium which instantly sold out. Audiences loved Minnelli’s stage presence and the impact on her career was great.
3. Liza Minnelli Is The Only Performer To Have Achieved The Coveted R.E.G.O.T
With her long list of acclaimed performances on the stage and onscreen, it’s no surprise that Liza Minnelli is heavily decorated with awards and recognitions. Minnelli is one of the few entertainers to attain a non-competitive EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards). To cap it all, she received a Razzie Award for Worst Actress for her roles in Rent-a-Cop and On the Rocks, making her a R.E.G.O.T holder. Minnelli is one of only four actresses to win an Academy Award for Best Actress and Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress. Others are Faye Dunaway, Sandra Bullock, and Halle Berry. Minnelli received a star for Live Theatre on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 30, 1991. Her star is located at 7000 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California.
4. She Has Been Married and Divorced Four Times
Beyond her shiny career milestones, Liza Minnelli is also popular for her rambunctious love life. The actress has married four times and each marriage ended in a divorce. Her first husband was Peter Allen, an Australian musician and songwriter whom she married on March 3, 1967. Their divorce was finalized on July 24, 1974, after she discovered he was gay. Her next marriage was with producer and director Jack Haley Jr. from September 15, 1974, to April 1979. Her third husband was Mark Gero, a sculptor and stage manager, and the marriage lasted from December 4, 1979, to January 1992. Minnelli went all out to splash $ 3.5 million on her fourth wedding when she married David Gest on March 16, 2002. They divorced in April 2007.
5. She Recovered From a Serious Case of Viral Encephalitis
In 2000, Liza Minnelli suffered from inflammation of the brain parenchyma caused by a virus. The disease is known as viral encephalitis which causes severe damage to the body. Minnelli’s doctors predicted she would have to use a wheelchair for the rest of her life and probably lose the ability to speak. On the contrary, she gradually recovered through daily dance and vocal lessons.
6. Liza Minnelli’s Favorite Movie Is Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
Starring her mother Judy Garland in a lead role and directed by her father Vincente Minnelli, Meet Me in St. Louis is an American Christmas musical film. The film is an adaptation of a series of short stories by Sally Benson. Set in 1904, Meet Me in St. Louis follows the life of the Smith family in St. Louis. Minnelli’s father met her mom on the film’s set and later married her. Garland is also widely known for her role on The Wizard of Oz. Unfortunately, she apparently went through hell on the set of the movie.