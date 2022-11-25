Home
Lives of the Cast of Jojo Rabbit

The cast of Jojo Rabbit was chosen meticulously. Because the actors and actresses were so good, the film got nominated and awarded many vital awards for acting. Now, we will talk about the lives of the actors who played the main characters in the film.

1. Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo

Roman was born in London, England, on March 5, 2007. His father, Ben Davis, is a cinematographer. Ben worked on several significant projects. And Roman’s mother, Camille Griffin, is a writer and director. She wrote and directed Silent Night, in which Roman Griffin Davis and his siblings Hardy and Gilby played a role.

credit: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

Roman Griffin Davis started his acting career with a considerable role. When he was eleven years old, he was cast as the lead actor in Jojo Rabbit. Even though he was inexperienced, he did a great job playing Jojo. With his performance in Jojo Rabbit, he got nominated for 35 awards and won 10. What an excellent way to start a career!

2. Scarlett Johansson as Rosie

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson was born in the fall of 1984 in Manhattan, New York. Johansson started acting when she was a little child. She took part in off-Broadway plays when she was eight. And she made her first movie debut with North (Rob Reiner, 1994) when she was only nine years old. Though she was young, she worked hard and played in many films.

credit: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

Scarlett’s life changed forever in 2003. Because that year, two movies were released in which she was the lead actress: Lost In Translation (Sofia Coppola) and Girl with a Pearl Earring (Peter Webber). After making a splash with these roles, she played in many renowned movies like The Prestige, The Other Boleyn Girl, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Avengers, Lucy, Marriage Story, and Black Widow.

Rosie was terrific in Jojo Rabbit. She got nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role Academy Award. Yet, the award went to Laura Dern.

Johansson is married to Colin Jost now and has two children.

3. Thomasin McKenzie as Elsa

Thomasin McKenzie was born in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 26, 2000. Her full name is Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. So it’s not surprising that McKenzie ended up being an actress as her mother, Miranda Harcourt, is an actress and director, and her father, Stuart McKenzie, is a writer and director. Plus, she has siblings who are also actors.

credit: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

McKenzie’s film debut was with Existence (Juliet Bergh, 2012) when she was twelve. Two years later, she did an excellent job as Astrid in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (Peter Jackson, 2014) and started to make a name for herself. Now, she has ten awards as an actress.

4. Taika Waititi as Adolf

Taika Waititi is the director and the screenplay writer of Jojo Rabbit. But he plays the role of Adolf as well. Now, think of Adolf Hitler as a kid’s imaginary friend: excellent idea! And he is silly too! Plus, he is being played by an actor who has Jewish descent. And he may be a bit cute for you-know-who.

credit: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

Taika Waititi (aka Taika Cohen) was born in Wellington, New Zealand, on August 16, 1975. Taika has been a very active person: he did stand-up shows for a long time, he’s an actor and director, he paints, he designs clothes, and he’s a photographer.

Waititi is married to Rita Ora Now. And he has two children: Matewa Kiritapu Waititi and Te Kainga O’Te Hinekahu Waititi.

5. Sam Rockwell as Captain Klenzendorf

Sam Rockwell was born in Daly City, California, on November 5, 1968. His parents -Pete Rockwell and Penny Hess- were actors. Sam started acting when he was ten years old. And made his film debut with Clownhouse (Victor Salva, 1989).

credit: Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi, 2019)

When Sam Rockwell graduated from high school, he moved to New York and started taking private acting lessons at the William Esper Acting Studio for around two years. He had parts in films and TV shows but wasn’t earning enough money to live by, so he had to work regular jobs. But this didn’t stop him from reaching his dreams. After 1994, his only job became acting. And after 1994, he started taking place in important movies.

With his fantastic performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh, 2017) as Dixon, Sam Rockwell won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Academy Award.

