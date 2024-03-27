Live Finale Highlights: Joey Graziadei’s Heartfelt Decision on The Bachelor Season 28

The season finale of The Bachelor Season 28 was a whirlwind of emotions as Joey Graziadei, the charming tennis pro, navigated his final moments with the two remaining contestants. The three-hour special not only revealed Joey’s heartfelt choice but also provided fans with exclusive updates on his relationship and a sneak peek into the next Bachelorette.
Joey and Kelsey’s New York Adventure
“We’re young and I think now is the time to live in a tiny, cramped apartment together and experience it. Even if we hate it, at least we can say we did it,” Kelsey shared about their plans to move to New York. Joey, supporting her decision, looks forward to their new chapter in the Big Apple.
Joey’s Upcoming Guest Star Role
Adding to the excitement, Joey is set to guest star on an upcoming episode of the drama series 9-1-1, bringing a touch of Bachelor Mansion magic to the small screen.
Deepening Connections Through Communication
Joey emphasized the importance of communication in his relationship, mentioning how therapy sessions improved their understanding and interaction with each other.
Kelsey’s Reflection on Daisy’s Visit
Kelsey admitted that Daisy’s visit was unexpected but appreciated the transparency before the final rose ceremony. She expressed that both she and Daisy could be amazing in their own right.
Celebrating Personal Milestones
Kelsey also celebrated a personal milestone this week, marking one year since her cochlear implant surgery, a testament to her resilience and joy for life.
A Love Declared
I can’t wait another minute to tell you that I love you, Joey professed to Kelsey in an emotional proposal, solidifying their bond.
Daisy’s Emotional Departure
Daisy had a tearful farewell, acknowledging that while she cared deeply for Joey, they were not meant to be together.
The Weight of Family Expectations
Both contestants faced the pressure of meeting Joey’s family, with Kelsey opening up about her late mother and Daisy sharing her health journey.
Romantic Recap Before Final Rose
A special video montage from ABC showcased the romantic journey between Joey and both women, highlighting key moments from their time on the show.
