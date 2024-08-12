Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Sneak Peek with Maia Kealoha and Star-Studded Cast

Ohana means family, and family means nobody is left behind or forgotten. Disney previewed a taste of the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch at D23 on Friday, starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai.
The live-action movie will be exclusively in theaters in summer 2025. Although Disney’s release calendar shows an open slot on May 23, the exact date wasn’t specified at D23.
Faithfully adapting the beloved 2002 classic written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, this reboot stays true to the heartwarming tale. The animated Lilo & Stitch tells the story of a 6-year-old Hawaiian girl named Lilo and her older sister Nani, who adopt a blue extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch. This time around, expect to see Stitch brought to life through CGI.
A Closer Look at the Cast
In this adaptation, Sydney Agudong will play Nani, Lilo’s caring older sister. Agudong is known for her roles in On My Block and NCIS. Newcomer Zach Galifianakis, recognized for his comedic prowess, will portray Dr. Jumba Jookiba, Stitch’s mad scientist creator.
Billy Magnussen plays Agent Pleakley, tasked with tracking down Dr. Jumba. Meanwhile, Courtney B. Vance, an acclaimed actor known for his dedication to numerous charitable causes including AIDS & HIV and disaster relief, steps into the role of a social worker overseeing Lilo’s case.
A New Chapter for Old Favorites
The voice talents from the original film make a celebrated return too—Chris Sanders reprises his role as Stitch, Tia Carrere takes on Mrs. Kekoa, and Amy Hill becomes Tūtū. Notably, Jason Scott Lee, the original David Kawena, also joins the ensemble cast.
The project brings together experienced filmmaking minds: the Oscar-nominated Dean Fleischer Camp directs from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright. With production helmed by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback among others, expectations are high for this release.
The Essence of Family
The remake captures the essence of its source material while embracing modern cinematic techniques to breathe new life into this charming story. As recounted in the original synopsis
Lilo is a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts a small ugly ‘dog,’ whom she names Stitch. Stitch would be the perfect pet if he weren’t in reality a genetic experiment who has escaped from an alien planet…
This film promises not only humor and heart but also a poignant exploration of belonging and family—values encapsulated beautifully by the original film’s quote:
Through her love, faith, and unwavering belief in ohana…
Anticipation Builds
The live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, with its blend of nostalgia and contemporary appeal, is poised to be an unmissable event when it hits theaters in summer 2025. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, its creative team assures us of an earnest recreation that fans will undoubtedly cherish.
