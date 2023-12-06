Little Big Town’s Best Hits & Why They Are Timeless

Boondocks Sets the Stage for Little Big Town’s Legacy
When we talk about the essence of country music, Little Big Town’s ‘Boondocks’ is a tune that cannot be overlooked. It’s a song that has become synonymous with the celebration of rural life, and its impact on the country music scene is undeniable. ‘Boondocks’ was a significant part of their second album, which went certified platinum, and it was this song’s twang and stomp-and-handclap barnyard exuberance that helped cement the band’s place in the hearts of country music lovers. The livestock-heavy video and the handclap rhythm evoke a sense of community and pride that resonates deeply with fans, even years after its release. It’s not just a song; it’s an anthem that brings people back to their roots, and that’s why it remains timeless.
Pontoon A Summer Sensation That Keeps on Giving
The carefree spirit of summer is perfectly encapsulated in ‘Pontoon’, a track that not only topped charts but also became an anthem for summer fun. Crafted by the talented trio of Luke Laird, Natalie Hemby, and Barry Dean, this song is all about making waves and catching rays. The lyrics
Pontoon / Makin’ waves and catchin’ rays up on the roof are like a snapshot of those lazy, sun-soaked days spent on the water. It’s no wonder media outlets hailed it as “the single of the summer.” The song’s catchy tune and its celebration of leisure have made it a staple for playlists whenever the temperature rises, proving that some songs are just designed to be timeless.
Girl Crush A Powerful Narrative That Crosses Boundaries
‘Girl Crush’ by Little Big Town isn’t just another country hit; it’s a song that speaks volumes about love and desire in a way that challenges norms. With lyrics like
I want to taste her lips, it sparked conversations about same-sex love, homophobia, and heteronormativity. ‘Girl Crush’ soared to the top of country charts and gained crossover success because it touched people deeply, regardless of its controversial nature. It wasn’t just a hit; it was a statement—a powerful one that continues to resonate with listeners for its emotional depth and narrative courage.
Better Man A Heart-Wrenching Tale Penned by Taylor Swift
The complexities of love and loss come through poignantly in ‘Better Man’, a song written by Taylor Swift and beautifully rendered by Little Big Town. Its lyrics speak to the heartbreak of letting go, yet there’s something empowering about its message. The fact that ‘Better Man’ became one of the fastest-rising singles in the band’s history speaks volumes about its relatability. When Little Big Town performed this hit live, they showcased not only their vocal range but also their ability to convey profound emotions that strike a chord with anyone who has ever longed for something more from love.
Day Drinking An Ode to Enjoying Life
The cheerful tune of ‘Day Drinking’ encourages listeners to embrace life’s simple pleasures. Described as awash in cheerful wholesomeness, this song has become one of Little Big Town’s biggest singles for a reason—it makes you want to kick back and savor the moment. Its placement as an opening act for live performances suggests how much this track resonates with fans in its encouragement to enjoy life’s casual moments. Whether it’s played on stage or through speakers at home, ‘Day Drinking’ has that feel-good vibe that can turn any ordinary day into a celebration.
Tornado A Storytelling Masterpiece
‘Tornado’ stands out in Little Big Town’s catalog as a song with gripping narrative power. It chugs along with sass and sauciness, reflecting the emotional intensity that Little Big Town is known for. When performed live amid columns of steam shooting from the stage, ‘Tornado’ becomes more than just music—it’s an experience. The storytelling abilities demonstrated in this track highlight why Little Big Town continues to be revered for their musical craftsmanship.
Little White Church A Modern Twist on Country Tradition
Merging traditional country sounds with contemporary vibrancy, ‘Little White Church’ is an unmistakable foot-stomping hit. It reached the top ten country charts not just because it’s catchy but because it represents what Little Big Town does best—blending rootsy authenticity with modern flair. This GRAMMY-nominated track showcases how invested Little Big Town can be when they put some stank on their performance, making every live rendition an unforgettable event.
Sober A Heartfelt Ballad That Resonates Deeply
The emotional tone of ‘Sober’ touches listeners in a unique way. Kimberly Schlapman’s high, vulnerable voice fits perfectly with the heartfelt lyrics, creating an atmosphere where you can almost feel the love being cherished in every note sung. This ballad stands out for its sincerity and depth—qualities that have become synonymous with Little Big Town’s music—and continues to be an integral part of their live performances.
Bring It On Home A Comforting Melody for Troubled Times
In times when we seek comfort, music often becomes our solace, and ‘Bring It On Home’ is one such melody that offers just that—a sense of homecoming. With soulful singing by Philip Sweet accompanied by nice harmonies and sympathetic slide guitar, this song has proven its ability to resonate deeply with audiences time and again during live performances.
Happy People Spreading Joy One Note at a Time
The optimism radiating from ‘Happy People’ is infectious; it’s a song that spreads positivity with every chord struck. Written by Lori McKenna and Hailey Whitters, this track underlines Little Big Town’s optimistic outlook through lyrics like
Do whatever puts a smile on your face. The message is clear: kindness matters. And when they performed ‘Happy People’ live at notable events like the 2017 ACM awards in Las Vegas, it was evident how much joy this song brings to both the band and their fans.
